Medalist episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Medalist episode 4 is set to be released on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 1.30 am JST. The episode will air on Japanese channels like TV Asashi and streaming sites like ABEMA. International fans can stream the series on Disney+.

In the previous episode, Inori dedicated herself to ice skating, as she was to participate in the upcoming Meikoh Cup. In addition, Inori learned to maintain her spin with Tsukasa's help and made a rival.

Medalist episode 4 release date and time for all major regions

Inori, as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 4 will be released on January 26, 2025, at 1.30 am (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release timing and date will vary in different parts of the world. Some of these timezones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday January 25, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Time Saturday January 25, 2025 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday January 25, 2025 4:30 pm Central European Time Saturday January 25, 2025 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday January 25, 2025 10:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday January 25, 2025 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday January 26, 2025 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday January 26, 2025 3:00 am

Medalist episode 4: Where to watch



According to the local airing timings, Medalist episode 4 will be released on Japanese channels like TV Asahi (the NUMAnimation slot), CS TV Asahi, and BS Asahi. Like most Winter 2025 anime series, it will be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA, Niconico, and many others.

For international fans, the series will be available to stream on Disney+, as it isn't included in Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime lineup. Medalist episode 4 and the entire series can also be watched on local streaming sites like Hulu.

Medalist episode 3 recap

Inori and Tsukasa as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 3, Taiyaki and Cake, commenced with Tsukasa offering Inori a chance to participate in the upcoming Meikoh Cup, a mid-summer ice-skating competition. As Inori wanted to become a bonafide ice skater, she had to prove her worth to her mother, which might only be possible by winning competitions. So, this was her golden opportunity.

The next day, Inori was introduced to other students from her ice-skating school. As she was having trouble practicing, Tsukasa demonstrated his skills before her. This eased her tension, and Inori's mood lightened up. While these two were practicing, another student, Miketa, hit Tsukasa while fighting. Miketa was really interested in Inori.



The next day, Miketa started pulling Inori around and told the female protagonist to avoid taking advice from his coach. However, Inori was adamant about taking advice from professionals, and Miketa declared Inori her rival. These two then stopped talking and practiced alone. Inori had difficulty maintaining her spin, and Tsukasa worried for her.

However, one day, Tsukasa encountered a runaway dog who was chasing its tail. Looking at its spin, Tsukasa immediately rushed to the ice rink and gave Inori a crucial tip on maintaining it. As expected, this tip worked wonders, and Inori was now qualified enough to participate in the upcoming Meikoh Cup.

What to expect from Medalist episode 4? (speculative)



Medalist episode 4's title is yet to be revealed. As hinted by the climax of the previous episode, the next episode might see the commencement of the Meikoh Cup. The competition will be the first one the female protagonist competes in.

Medalist episode 4 might also introduce new characters and shed light on Miketa's life. Will Inori prosper in the Meikoh Cup and convince her mother?

