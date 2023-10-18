Medalist manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Medalist manga is a sports drama series written and illustrated by Tsurumaikada. It was first serialized in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine in May 2020 and has been compiled into eight tankōbon volumes as of May 2023.

Medalist is one of the most popular sports manga series in Japan, with over 2 million copies sold worldwide. On May 17, 2023, an anime adaptation of the manga was announced. Per reports, the anime will be directed by Yasutaka Yamamoto and animated by Studio ENGI.

The manga follows a heartwarming and motivational story that highlights the significance of never giving up and pursuing one's dreams. It provides an authentic glimpse into the world of ice skating, accompanied by breathtaking illustrations and compelling character development.

The cast of the Medalist series (Image via Kodansha)

The Medalist manga is available to read on the Kodansha USA website, Kodansha USA app, and Amazon Kindle.

Medalist started appearing in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine in May 2020 and has been published on a monthly basis since then. As of October 2023, 51 chapters of the manga have been released.

Kodansha USA holds the license for the English version of Me­dalist manga. They release it digitally on their website and app every month, shortly after the Japanese release. The English version is also available as printed volumes, which come out every three months.

Although the release date for the anime has not been confirmed yet, fans can expect it to hit screens in 2024. The talented Yasutaka Yamamoto will serve as the director, with animation by Studio ENGI. While the number of episodes remains unknown at this time and it is still too early to say which platform the anime will be released on, it is likely to be released on Crunchyroll, as Kodansha USA has a partnership with Crunchyroll.

The plot of Medalist manga and what to expect

Jun Yodaka as shown in the Medalist series (Image via Kodansha)

Medalist manga tells the story of Tsukasa Igarashi, a once-promising ice skater who had to end his career prematurely because of an injury. While currently working as a coach, Tsukasa comes across Inori Minase, a talented young skater with great potential. However, Inori carries with her a mysterious past and struggles to place trust in others.

Tsukasa and Inori, despite their different backgrounds, come together through their mutual love for ice skating and their unwavering determination to achieve success. As a team, they confront various obstacles and setbacks but remain steadfast in pursuing their dreams.

Fans of this manga series can anticipate a more captivating and motivating story that highlights the significance of never giving up on your dreams. This beloved manga also offers a realistic and enlightening portrayal of the intricate world of ice skating, complemented by breath-taking artwork and well-crafted characters.

Tsukasa and inori as shown in the Medalist manga (Image via Kodansha)

In the upcoming anime adaptation of the series, fans can expect a faithful adaptation of the manga with high-quality animation and music. They can anticipate seeing beloved characters brought to life on screen and experiencing the thrilling story of Me­dalist in a refreshing way.

Moreover, fans can anticipate the anime delving deeper into the manga's storyline, introducing new characters and subplots. It is also likely to explore the manga's themes in greater depth, emphasizing the significance of friendship, family, and triumphing over hardships.

