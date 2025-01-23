Magic Maker episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Magic Maker episode 4 will air on Thursday, January 30, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This adaptation from Kazuki Kaburagi's novel series continues now by introducing the threat of the goblins and the protagonist having to make a last-ditch effort with his magic to save his loved ones, which proves to be a major catalyst to move the story forward.

The bulk of the episode was heavily focused on Shion trying to deal with the threat of the goblin, and also using his knowledge from another world to save the life of his mother, Emma.

Magic Maker episode 4 is bound to explore more of the protagonist's quest to understand magic in this world, while also dealing with the fact that now his father and other civilians are aware of what he can do, which changes the context of the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Magic Maker series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Magic Maker episode 4 release date and time for all regions

The Goblin as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen)

The release times for Magic Maker episode 4 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:00 am Wednesday January 29

Central Time 9:00 am Wednesday January 29

Eastern Time 10:00 am Wednesday January 29

Greenwich Mean Time 3:00 pm Wednesday January 29

Central European Time 4:00 pm Wednesday January 29

Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday January 29

Philippine Time 11:00 pm Wednesday January 29

Australia Central Time 12:30 am Thursday January 30



Where to watch Magic Maker episode 4?

Marie treating a wounded Emma (Image via Studio Deen).

Fans in Japan can watch Magic Maker episode 4 on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, BS NTV, and AT-X.

Viewers overseas can access the English-subbed rendition of this episode on Crunchyroll, although the people interested in this would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Marie trying to protect everyone (Image via Studio Deen)

This 2025 winter anime started this episode with a teaser of two civilians running into each other, and one of them mentioning the threat of goblins, with the scene then switching to Shion practicing his magic with his sister, Marie.

Then, their father informed them of the threat of goblins looming around town and asked the women and children to hide in their home, with the protagonist suggesting to hide on the second floor.

The middle portion of the episode focused on one of the goblins managing to reach the aforementioned second floor, and even going as far as hurting Emma, Shion and Marie's mother. When pushed into a corner, the protagonist managed to use his magic to burn the goblin's head in a last-ditch effort that succeeded, with him then leading the efforts to treat his mother's wounds before she lost more blood.

The final portion of the episode focused on the aftermath of the confrontation, with Shion's father and his friends dealing with the remaining goblins and their nest.

There is confirmation by a doctor that Emma is alright and is going to survive, with the last scene of the episode being Shion's father confronting him regarding his abilities and the confirmation he knows magic does exist, with the two reaching an agreement where the protagonist can investigate it.

What to expect from Magic Maker episode 4?

Shion as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

Magic Maker episode 4 is bound to continue with this isekai anime and the idea of how Shion is going to develop his abilities and magic. Moreover, now that his entire family and a few civilians seem to be aware of what he can do, the next episode is probably going to deal with that and the fact he can probably do more research out in the open.

