Magic Maker episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Magic Maker episode 3 will air on Thursday, January 23, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. JST. This adaptation from Kazuki Kaburagi's novel series continues now by introducing what happened to Shion in his previous life. He struggled with boredom and wanted magic to be real so he could have a lot more excitement, only for him to die from a heart attack.

The bulk of the episode was heavily focused on Shion trying to understand how this magical aura he has works and what triggers it. Magic Maker episode 3 is bound to explore more of the protagonist's quest to understand magic in this world while also dealing with the cliffhanger of the fairies, which was added right at the end of the most recent installment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Magic Maker series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Magic Maker episode 3 release date and time for all regions

Shion as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

The release times for Magic Maker episode 3 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:00 am Wednesday January 22

Central Time 9:00 am Wednesday January 22

Eastern Time 10:00 am Wednesday January 22

Greenwich Mean Time 3:00 pm Wednesday January 22

Central European Time 4:00 pm Wednesday January 22

Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday January 22

Philippine Time 11:00 pm Wednesday January 22

Australia Central Time 12:30 am Thursday January 23



Where to watch Magic Maker episode 3?

Shion with his family in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

Fans in Japan can watch Magic Maker episode 3 on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, BS NTV, and AT-X. Viewers overseas can access the English-subbed rendition of this episode on Crunchyroll, although the people interested in this would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Marie as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

This 2025 winter anime starts this episode with a flashback of Shion's previous life when he was in Japan when turning thirty years old and his fascination for magic and knowledge. That flashback highlights how he was obsessed with the idea of magic to make his life more exciting, only for him to die from a heart attack, which is what brought him to the current reality.

The middle portion of the episode focuses on the idea of Shion trying to understand how magic works in this world and realizes that this could be connected to emotions since his energy starts to appear when he expresses positive feelings toward his sister Marie. That is when he begins to train with his energy until reaching a degree of control and managing to concentrate it on his hand.

The final portion of the episode focuses on Shion getting trained in swordsmanship alongside Marie and Rose, showcasing the series' comedic angles. The cliffhanger occurs when the family goes to Istoria, a nearby town, and begins shopping. The episode ends as Shion realizes there is a store that sells fairies.

What to expect from Magic Maker episode 3?

Shion practicing with his magic in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

Magic Maker episode 3 is bound to continue with this isekai anime and the idea of how Shion is going to develop the concept of magic in a world that doesn't seem to be aware of it. Moreover, the last episode ended with the cliffhanger that was the store that sells fairies, so it's very likely that the next one is going to address this issue since Shion is driven by curiosity.

