10 isekai anime fans of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic need to watch

Isekai anime can come in a lot of shapes and forms in terms of stories and approaches. However, they usually have somewhat of a similar formula when it comes to the most popular series. In that regard, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is a very good example, with the main character Ken Usato being thrown into a fantasy setting and having healing magic, a rarity in that world.

The trope of the isekai anime protagonist having very peculiar and special abilities is something that has been played out time and time again in the genre. It is something that usually works in the mainstream because the protagonist has to adapt to this new reality and make the most out of his or her unique abilities. This is a key aspect of isekai and the same is shown in this list of ten series similar to The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for all the anime series on this list. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

10 isekai anime series that are similar to The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

1) Mushoku Tensei

One of the most popular isekai anime at the moment (Image via Studio Bind).

Mushoku Tensei has not only become one of the most popular isekai anime at the moment but also one of the most popular anime in general in the entire world. A 34-year-old unnamed Japanese man dies and comes back to life in a fantasy setting. He then seizes his opportunity to be successful for once and decides to do his best at that.

One of the reasons it is similar to The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is that both protagonists develop an affinity for magic and quickly get into adventures due to that. They also have unique magical abilities that make them quite essential for the world around them.

2) The Rising of the Shield Hero

Another prominent example (Image via Kinema Citrus).

Very few isekai anime can claim to be more popular and even iconic than The Rising of the Shield Hero and that is due to the nature of having a more structured plot. This series not only subverted some isekai tropes when it first came out but also had a clear story to follow, which is something the genre doesn't always have.

Both Ken Usato and Naofumi Iwatani are very similar isekai anime protagonists when it comes to being students and arriving in a fantasy setting. However, the biggest similarity is the fact they have unique abilities. Usato's healing magic and Naofumi's shield abilities are quite rare in their respective series and that makes a major difference in the story.

3) Inuyasha

An isekai anime, believe it or not (Image via Sunrise).

The reason that Inuyasha counts as an isekai anime is because it shows the protagonist leaving the current world to go to a new reality. Just because it isn't a fantasy setting or a new universe altogether, doesn't mean that it can't be an isekai when considering that the genre is basically "a stranger in a strange land".

Kagome is a Japanese girl who goes back in time 500 years later and ends up in the Sengoku period when demonic entities known as yokai were roaming free. It turns out that Kagome is the reincarnation of the legendary priestess Kikyo and eventually meets the half-demon Inuyasha, becoming friends and starting their adventure together.

The story is similar because both Kagome and Usato are protagonists who change the landscape of the world they are in due to their unique abilities. It is another classic trope of isekai anime and something that Inuyasha did before the genre became mainstream.

4) KonoSuba

A modern classic of isekai anime (Image via Studio Drive).

The appeal of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic series is that it celebrates a lot of the tropes and traits of classic isekai anime. Meanwhile, KonoSuba is similar in the sense that it also celebrates them but through comedy. It could be argued that KonoSuba could be viewed as a parody but does so from a place of respect, which makes the story all the more enjoyable.

The series has the classic trope of a male character stepping into a fantasy setting and having to save the world with a group of mostly female characters. However, it turns out that they are incapable of defeating the great villain in this series. Now they are trying to run away but always end up getting involved in battles.

5) Ascendance of a Bookworm

An underrated series (Image via Ajia-do)

Urano Motosu was going to become a librarian but she ended up dying when she was crushed by a bunch of books and came back to life in a world where those objects are scarce. Now that she is a young girl in this fantasy setting, she tries to use the knowledge and experience of her previous life to be able to read regularly again.

Much like the protagonist of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic, Urano uses her knowledge of past experiences as a soon-to-be librarian to make a difference in her world. That is something that makes her stand out from the crowd in this setting, which is a classic trope of isekai anime.

6) Overlord

Another take to isekai anime (Image via Madhouse).

A common subgenre of isekai anime is that of stories taking place in video games, so is usually a normal person stepping into an advanced virtual reality. Overlord, along with series like Sword Art Online, was one of the first series to popularize this trope. However, in this case, there is a special shutdown in the game and the NPCs become real people.

Momonga is the title overlord of the series and he rules with an iron fist as a tyrant, which leads to a lot of people wanting to defeat him. It is an interesting premise that subverts some classic storytelling tropes in fantasy, with the main character being the villain of the story.

7) Shangri-La Frontier

One of the most well-received video game isekai anime in recent years (Image via C2C).

Much like the case of Overlord, Shangri-La Frontier is one of those isekai anime that is centered around virtual reality. One of the most interesting aspects is that Sunraku, the protagonist, is an avid gamer who has played a lot of "trash video games" with bugs and problems. This ends up giving him the experience and knowledge to thrive in the Shangri-La Frontier video game.

Sunraku and Usato stand out because they have fairly unique abilities in their respective realities, although the former's skills are a bit more abstract. However, they both stand out because of their skill sets and that is why they end up influencing the world around them.

8) Log Horizon

An underrated isekai anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Elder Tale is an online RPG that has been a massive success but one day all the players are forced to enter the game and end up with their avatars. The main character is Shiroe, who struggles a lot with social interactions and has to make do with what he has along with his friends Naotsugu and Akatsuki.

Another prominent isekai anime centered around video games and one where the protagonist also has some character flaws to overcome, much like it happens in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic. While they are very different in other aspects, characterization can be similar when it comes to the protagonists at first.

9) The Eminence in Shadow

Another popular isekai anime (Image via Nexus).

Minoru Kageno always wanted to be a genius mastermind who could manipulate people from the shadows and have a much more exciting life. That is something that he is eventually rewarded with, being taken to a fantasy setting where he pretends to be mediocre and builds his empire from the shadow.

Much like Usato, Minoru has the experience and knowledge to achieve his goal. While he is a lot more determined than Usato, they both have special abilities that allow them to stand out from the rest of the crowd and get the upper hand eventually in the story.

10) Re:Zero

One of the most popular isekai anime (Image via KADOKAWA).

Subaru Natsuki is unemployed and struggling with life but he ends up in another world, where he starts to follow a lot of the classic isekai anime tropes. However, Subaru is aware that the things he is going through are similar to an isekai, although the story subverts the expectations and has him going through a lot of challenges.

Subaru, much like Usato, has his own unique ability which allows him to fulfill his goals throughout the series. That is a key component in most isekai anime and these two series share that in common.

Final thoughts

There are a lot more series like these but those are the most similar to the likes of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic series. They all share some key elements of classic isekai and that can work or not depending on the audience, but that has been a trusted formula in the industry in recent years.

