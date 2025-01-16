  • home icon
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jan 16, 2025 18:32 GMT
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Yuuki Ikoma as seen in Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 4 (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 4 will be released on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 12 am JST. The anime episode will first air on Tokyo MX and other local TV networks in Japan. Following that, it will be available to watch online locally and on Crunchyroll globally.

The previous episode saw the SORD agents infiltrate the Kitaoka Medical University and take down the terrorists. During this, the agents tried to deduce who was beyond the attack, but to no avail. In addition, the anime also revealed that, while Kujirase was shot, Ichiru managed to patch her up with a successful surgery.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 4 release date and time

Murasaki as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Murasaki as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will be released on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

also-read-trending Trending

The anime episode's release may get delayed in different regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

The upcoming anime episode will be titled Phantom Blade 1.

The fourth episode of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amWednesdayJanuary 22
Eastern Daylight Time11 amWednesdayJanuary 22
British Summer Time4 pmWednesdayJanuary 22
Central European Summer Time5 pmWednesdayJanuary 22
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmWednesdayJanuary 22
Philippine Standard Time11 pmWednesdayJanuary 22
Japanese Standard Time12 amThursdayJanuary 23
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amThursdayJanuary 23

Where to watch Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 4?

Rena Fukami as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Rena Fukami as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 4 will first be aired on local TV networks in Japan, such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, BS NTV, and others. Then, the anime will be available to watch online on ABEMA, Prime Video, Netflix, d Anime Store, and others.

For international fans of the anime, Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The anime will be released in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 3 Recap

Kujirase and Taiga as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Kujirase and Taiga as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 3, titled Mother's Cradle 3, saw the SORD agents reach Kitaoka Medical University. While Touka and Megumi took down the terrorists outside, Rena, Maki, Haruto, and Murasaki entered the building and took down the remaining terrorists, securing a path for the hostages to escape. While Kujirase was injured, Taiga and Murasaki patched her up in time.

Haruto and Nogami tried to investigate who was behind the terrorist attack but couldn't find anything. As for Ichiru Sengoku, she conducted a successful surgery on Kujirase, helping her out of danger. However, she wasn't thrilled as she was also bestowed as the new guardian of Taiga Sengoku.

What to expect from Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 4?

Yuuki Ikoma as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Yuuki Ikoma as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 4, titled Phantom Blade, will see Kujirase return to school. As instructed by Haruto Aoi, while Kujirase was allowed to return, she was not to partake in any missions. So, she will likely be sidelined in the upcoming episode.

Additionally, the upcoming episode will focus on Yuuki Ikoma. She is seemingly set to spend time with the SORD agents and look after Murasaki when she falls ill.

