Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime episode will first be streamed online on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll worldwide. The same episode will be aired a week later on local television networks in Japan.

The previous episode saw Dratena summon the Wicked Dragon to take down Luxeria. While the party struggled against the monster, Light obtained a new skill Sleep Pixie to put the dragon to sleep. Additionally, the anime confirmed that Holy Sister was aligned with Black Swan.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 5 release date and time

Ayla as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" (Image via Asahi Production)

According to the anime's website, Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the episode will be released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Trending

The anime episode will face delays in certain regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

The fifth episode of Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 AM Tuesday January 28 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 AM Tuesday January 28 British Summer Time 04:00 PM Tuesday January 28 Central European Summer Time 05:00 PM Tuesday January 28 Indian Standard Time 08:30 PM Tuesday January 28 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 PM Tuesday January 28 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 AM Wednesday January 29 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM Wednesday January 29

Where to watch Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 5?

Light as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 5 will first be available for streaming on ABEMA and Crunchyroll. ABEMA will release the episode in Japan, while Crunchyroll will stream it worldwide, in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

The same anime episode will be aired a week later on local TV networks like Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, and MBS. In addition, the anime will also be made available to watch online locally on Bandai Channel, d Anime Store, HULU, Lemino, and others.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 4 Recap

Dratena as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 4, titled Taboo Skills, saw Dratena reveal Count of Montes's story and how he was ostracized by society for his unique skill. While Light was worried about his future, he formulated a plan that saw Luxeria defeat Dratena.

However, Dratena wasn't ready to give up, hence, she summoned a Wicked Dragon. This event saw Dratena get knocked down and get rescued by one of her allies. As for Light, he consumed four Skill Fruits to obtain an ability capable of defeating the Dragon. Fortunately, the protagonist obtains the "Sleep Pixie" ability and puts the monster to sleep.

Later, the anime saw Luxeria return to the Holy City where Light collapses from exhaustion. In addition, the anime also confirmed that Holy Sister was a member of Dratena's group Black Swan.

What to expect from Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 5?

Holy Sister as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" (Image via Asahi Production)

As revealed by the preview for the next episode, Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 5 will see Light take some rest after collapsing from the Wicked Dragon incident. During this, Lena and Ayla are set to go shopping. The two are set to have ice cream as Ayla sets her eyes on an adventurer's outfit.

The anime also revealed that Lena and Ayla will meet with the Holy Sister at what looks like a government office. There is a likely chance that the city officials may want to learn about the incident at the mansion once owned by the Count of Montes.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback