Arifureta season 3 episode 13 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Arifureta season 3 episode 13 is set to be released on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 11 PM JST, as revealed by the official website of the series. The series just returned from a two-week break. The sequel show will air on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX and streaming websites like Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Hajime face his alter ego to conquer the Final Labyrinth's trail. He eventually overpowered his reflection and passed the trial. On the other hand, Yaegashi was facing difficulty against her alter ego and was about to die. However, Hajime managed to save her in the nick of time.

Arifureta season 3 episode 13 release date & time for all major regions

Yaegashi as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 episode 13 is set to be released on January 27, 2025, at 11 PM Japanese Standard Time. The timing will vary in other parts of the world. Here are some of the timestamps for Arifureta season 3, episode 13, in other timezones of the world:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday January 27, 2025 7:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Monday January 27, 2025 10:00 AM British Summer Time Monday January 27, 2025 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time Monday January 27, 2025 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday January 27, 2025 7:30 PM Philippine Time Monday January 27, 2025 10:00 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday January 27, 2025 11:00 PM Australian Central Time Tuesday January 28, 2025 12:30 AM

Arifureta season 3 episode 13: Where to watch

Hajime and Shea as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

For Japanese fans, Arifureta season 3 episode 13 will air on Japanese Television Channels like AT-X, BS11, and Tokyo MX. The episode can also be streamed for local fans on sites like ABEMA and d Anime Store.

For international fans, the episode can be streamed on official streaming sites like Crunchyroll. The episode will also be available on local streaming sites in different countries like Muse Hong Kong (for Hong Kong).

Arifureta season 3 episode 12 recap

Hajime vs his alter ego as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 episode 12, titled True Heart, commenced where it left off in the previous episode, with Hajime talking to his reflection. When the reflection emerged out of the ice as the male protagonist's alter ego, Hajime knew that this was another trail from the Final Labyrinth. Wasting no time, these two started clashing.

The goal of this trial was for Hajime to conquer himself by defeating his alter ego. While the reflection was dominant in the first half, Hajime soon gained the lead and utterly defeated his alter ego. The alter ego then disappeared, thus marking the win of Hajime. On the other hand, Yaegashi faced the same conditions as her alter ego also popped out of the ice.

Yaegashi vs her alter ego as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

As their battle commenced, the female character was facing difficulty against her reflection. Moreover, things got uglier when the reflection started talking about Yaegashi's past and revealed that the female character had feelings for Amanogawa (the Hero) in the human world. However, she shifted her feelings to Hajime after getting transported to the fantasy world.

During the last exchange of blows, Yaegashi couldn't continue and started crying. In a final try, she pled for someone to save her. However, it was too late as the merciless alter ego tried to stab her. However, Hajime appeared in the nick of time and saved Yaegashi from her alter ego.

What to expect from Arifureta season 3 episode 13 (Speculative)

Yaegashi as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3, episode 13 is titled Thank God She's Still a Pervert. The episode's title could be referring to Yaegashi, who might stop the 'nice girl' act and reveal her true side (which might be that of a degenerate person).

On the other hand, Arifureta season 3, episode 13 might also reveal someone else's battle from the protagonist's party, as everyone should be facing their alter egos. Will Hajime's party push through this trial and proceed to the next one?

