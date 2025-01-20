Arifureta season 3 episode 12: Hajime conquers himself by defeating his alter ego

Arifureta season 3 episode 12, released on January 20, 2025, returned from a two-week break. The episode showcased Hajime facing his alter ego to conquer the Final Labyrinth's trial. The alter ego was dominant initially but Hajime's perseverance proved crucial as he passed the test without any grave injuries.

The episode then shifted to Yaegashi who also faced her alter ego. However, unlike Hajime, the female character wasn't so strong-willed and faced the fury of her reflection. Their conversation also revealed that Yaegashi had feelings for Amanogawa in the real world which shifted to Hajime after the isekai event. As the alter ego was about to end Yaegashi, Hajime interrupted.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from Arifureta season 3 episode 12.

Trending

Arifureta season 3 episode 12: Hajime conquers as Yaegashi suffers from the Final Labyrinth's trial

Hajime vs his alter ego as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 episode 12, titled True Heart, commenced where it left off in the previous episode as Hajime faced his reflection on ice. As the reflection started speaking, Hajime realized that the Final Labyrinth's trial had started. The reflection was surprising as it wasn't expecting Hajime to be so composed.

So, the reflection popped out of the mirror as the male protagonist's alter ego. Arifureta season 3 episode 12 then saw Hajime face his alter ego in a heated battle. The purpose of this trial was to make a person conquer himself so that gods couldn't manipulate him.

As the battle progressed, the alter ego gained dominance. However, Hajime was confident in his abilities and never gave up. The alter ego kept urging that Hajime didn't deserve to go back to the human world. Again, Hajime had accepted his fate and didn't pay much attention to the specifics. This led to Hajime dominating the battlefield and beating his alter ego.

Yaegashi vs her alter ego as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 episode 12 then shifted to Yaegashi who was wandering the Labyrinth's floor. Just like the protagonist, Yaegashi was suddenly approached by her reflection. Unlike Hajime, Yaegashi wasn't aware of the Labyrinth's trial so she was taken aback when her reflection popped out of the ice.

The reflection then started mocking Yaegashi (just like the previous episode where the female character was hearing noises in her head about her selfless behavior). However, Arifureta season 3 episode 12 saw Yaegashi trying her best to maintain her composure as their battle commenced.

The alter ego then dived into Yaegashi's sensitive memories and revealed how the female character never wanted to pick up the sword. She just wanted to wear pretty clothes and live like a princess. Moreover, Arifureta season 3 episode 12 also revealed that Yaegashi had a crush on Amanogawa (the Hero) in the human world and wanted him to protect her from everyone.

Hajime saves Yaegashi in the nick of time (Image via asread)

However, they were soon reincarnated into the fantasy world where Yaegashi developed feelings for Hajime. The alter ego then mocked Yaegashi for stealing the love interest of her friends. Yaegashi, who was reaching her breaking point, tried to resist the remarks from her alter ego but Arifureta season 3 episode 12 eventually saw her give up everything.

In a final deadlock, where the alter ego had a throat to Yaegashi's throat, the female character plead for someone to save her. However, the alter ego was merciless and charged the sword towards Yaegashi. Before the sword could reach the female character, Hajime arrived and grabbed the sword, saving Yaegashi.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback