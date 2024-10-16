Arifureta season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Arifureta season 3 (From Commonplace to World's Strongest season 3) is an isekai series that is airing in the Fall 2024 Anime Season. The series is one of the most iconic isekai series, with two seasons that have already aired in the past.

The third sequel is getting animated alone by Studio asread (Future Dairy). Earlier, the first season marked a collaboration with studio White Fox and the second one with studio MOTHER. The anime's production team announced that the sequel will be a pseudo-single-cour, having 16 episodes in total. This is different from the past where both seasons aired in a single-cour format.

How many episodes will Arifureta season 3 have?

Expand Tweet

Trending

The anime released its first episode on October 14, 2024, on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX and BS-11. The anime sequel has so far only aired its first episode and its latest installment is set to air on October 20, 2024.

According to PDT (Pacific Daylight Time), BST (British Standard Time), and IST (Indian Standard Time), here's the complete release schedule for 16 episodes of Arifureta season 3:

Episodes Release Dates Release Time(PDT | BST | IST) 1 (Released) October 14, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 2 October 21, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 3 October 28, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 4 November 4, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 5 November 11, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 6 November 18, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 7 November 25, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 8 December 2, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 9 December 9, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 10 (After 1-week break) December 23, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 11 December 30, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 12 (After 2-week break) January 20, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 13 January 27, 2025 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 14 February 3, 2025 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 15 February 10, 2025 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 16 February 17, 2025 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM

The above-mentioned schedule doesn't take into consideration the production issues that could lead to episode delays. Moreover, as only one episode of the series is released, the delay of one episode will affect the entire release schedule.

As already stated in the table, the series has already went through two breaks (a 1-week and a 2-week one). So, there is no telling when the finale episode will air. However, fans can consider this schedule for the time being.

Where to watch Arifureta season 3?

The Japanese fandom can see the series on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX, BS-11, AT-X, and other related channels on the local airing times of the episode. Moreover, the episode can also be streamed on Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA and d Anime Store on the same day.

For the international fandom, there are a lot of options to opt for locally, but the episode will be aired worldwide on Crunchyroll. Some local opinions include bilibili and many other local streaming services.

What to expect from Arifureta season 3?

Princess Liliana as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 2 ended with Hajime's party taking Princess Liliana and the hero's party with them to their next journey, as they were to drop the princess at Hoelscher Empire for negotiations. However, with the reputation of the Kingdom not being good, will Hajime and his party accompany her on her journey by abandoning their personal quest?

According to the preview trailers and visuals released for the anime series, the third sequel could be heavily centered around the story of Shea and her tribe who the Hoelscher Empire was manipulating. Moreover, the sequel might also see the story of Princess Liliana and how she became the princess of her Empire, as indicated by one preview video of Arifureta season 3.

Haulia tribe members as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

As indicated by episode 1, Hajime's party encountered some old Haulia tribe members (the same tribe as Shea) whom they met in the past. Despite looking weak, they took care of the forces of the Hoelscher Empire and protected their comrades.

After catching up to what was happening between the Empire and the Haulia tribe, Hajime decided to accompany them, and Princess Liliana, to the Hoelscher Empire and see what the Empire's officials were doing wrong.

Read Also

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback