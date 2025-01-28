Arifureta season 3 episode 13: Yaegashi and Tio clear their trials as below-par CGI returns

Arifureta season 3 episode 13, released on January 27, 2025, continued Yaegashi's fight with her alter ego after Hajime ensured her that he had her back. Fortunately, this was all Yaegashi needed as she easily defeated her reflection, and these two continued to the next stage.

Meanwhile, the other members also faced their alter egos. Suzu faced her alter ego, which kept emphasizing her friendship with Eri and how wrong the character was in befriending her. However, she managed to defeat it. Lastly, Tio's fight with her alter ego was easy because, just like Hajime, Tio recognized her shortcomings and easily destroyed her alter ego.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and contains potential spoilers from Arifureta season 3 episode 13.

Trending

Arifureta season 3 episode 13: Hajime's party keeps conquering the Final Labyrinth's first trial

Yaegashi vs her alter ego as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 episode 13, titled Thank God, She's Still a Pervert, commenced where it left off in the previous episode as Hajime saved Yaegashi from her alter ego. The protagonist also pushed aside the reflection to give Yaegashi some breathing room. Yaegashi took a breath of relief as she thanked the protagonist for coming to save her.

Hajime emphasized that she should settle her battle as soon as possible so they could continue to the next stage. As Yaegashi was still hesitant about fighting her alter ego, the protagonist ensured her that he had her back.

So, Yaegashi and her alter ego decided to settle everything through a single blow. As they delivered their blows, Yaegashi slashed her reflection and won the battle. She then fell into Hajime's arms and started flirting with him. Then they entered the gate that opened before them.

Suzu as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 episode 13 then shifted to Suzu's side, who was also fighting her alter ego. Her alter ego kept mentioning how Suzu and Eri, the series's main antagonist, were friends and that the former might be planning to join her by meeting her again after clearing the dungeon.

Despite these taunts, Suzu remained steadfast and packed a punch to deliver the final blow against her alter ego. The reflection put up a shield, but it proved worthless against Suzu's blow, which knocked out the reflection. Suzu fainted afterwards. When she woke up, Suzu was being carried by Ryuutarou to the next stage.

Tio as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 episode 13, moved to the next stage where Tio was battling her alter ego. The two were fighting in their dragon forms, with Tio having the upper hand. However, as both of them transformed into their human forms, the tide of the battle started shifting towards the alter ego.

As Ryuutarou and Suzu cheered for Tio, she realized her true strength and awakened her hybrid dragon-human powers. As expected, these were too strong for the alter ego, which was blown away and reduced to dust. Funnily enough, despite awakening a new power, Tio was still the same as always.

Arifureta season 3 episode 13: 'Horrid' CGI returns at the worst time

The dragon form of Tio's alter ego as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

After Arifureta season 3 episode 13, the sequel is a few weeks from its climax. The difference this sequel had from its prequels was that it was away from CGI in its run, hinting that studio asread might not need to collaborate on this series in the future.

Sadly, the latest installment introduced below-par CGI for Tio's alter ego's dragon, which was a sight straight out of someone's nightmare. While this might affect viewership in the future, hopefully, things will be the same for Arifureta season 3's final episodes.

Read Also

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback