Arifureta season 3 episode 14: The female protagonist trio clear the Final Labyrinth's trial

Arifureta season 3 episode 14 was released on February 3, 2025. The episode focused on the female main protagonists who cleared their trials. Yue faced the most difficulty in her trial as she was still haunted by the betrayal she faced in the past. Due to this, she suffered but eventually cleared her trial. Shea, however, was strong and cleared her trial without any problems.

After reuniting, Yue told Shea something that enraged her, and these two then started their own battle. While these two were fighting, they entered Kaori's battlefield. Even though Kaori's reflection looked the nicest one out of all, it was taken care of accidentally. Eventually, Shea and Yue made up as all of these of these female characters cleared their trials.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Arifureta season 3 episode 14.

Arifureta season 3 episode 14: Yue, Shea, and Kaori give their alter egos a run for their money

Yue's getting killed by her uncle (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 episode 14, titled The Overpowered Vampire Princess and The Godlike Rabbits Grand Battle, commenced with a focus on Yue's flashback from a few hundred years ago. The female character was standing amongst the corpses of soldiers. Soon, Yue's uncle approached her as they reached for the Vampire Castle.

Yue wanted her uncle to accompany her to the castle but he declined because he had other things to take care of. Afterwards, a blast happened inside the castle and the culprit behind it was Yue's uncle. Before the female character could inquire her uncle about his actions, he pierced a sword inside Yue's chest and sealed her inside a dungeon (where Yue met Hajime).

Yue's alter ego as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 episode 14 then returned to the present where Yue was fighting her alter ego. The flashback showcased earlier was what the reflection showed the female character to weaken her. However, Yue remained steadfast and continued fighting. While the battle was ongoing, Arifureta season 3 episode 14 then shifted to Shea's side who was also fighting her alter ego.

Funnily enough, Shea, who was expected to struggle the most against her alter ego, succeeded in defeating her in a few moves. This also surprised the shadow who wanted to be finished in a single move. The episode returned to Yue's side who was reaching her breaking point because her alter ego kept emphasizing that everyone would eventually betray her just like her uncle.

However, Yue accepted her fate and stated that she didn't need anyone else to tell her about her future. So, she packed a punch and annihilated her alter ego. Shea then reunited with Yue. However, Yue told Shea to take care of Hajime if something happened to her in the future. To Yue's surprise, Shea was offended by this remark and started attacking Yue.

Kaori's alter ego as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

While these two were fighting, Arifureta season 3 episode 14 shifted to Kaori's side who was also facing a hard time against her alter ego. The alter ego emphasized that Kaori was jealous of Yaegashi and wanted to see her suffer. However, Kaori cleared her heart and didn't let the alter ego control her. These two eventually reached a deadlock where the alter ego gave up.

As Kaori was about to end her alter ego's existence, she was interrupted by Yue who was blocking Shea's monstrous blows. As these two clashed, Kaori got depressed because Yue and Shea were fighting for their love of Hajime.

This gave Kaori's alter ego more power but she started feeling sympathetic for her true self. Arifureta season 3 episode 14 ended with a monstrous blow that killed Kaori's alter ego by accident as Yue and Shea made up.

