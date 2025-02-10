Arifureta season 3 episode 15: Yaegashi joins Hajime's group as they reach the Final Labyrinth's end

Arifureta season 3 episode 15 was released on February 10, 2025. The episode focused mostly on the trial of the Hero, Amanogawa. Sadly, unlike the other members, Amanogawa had zero willpower, so his alter ego kept overpowering him. Ultimately, he lost to his alter ego because he was convinced that every issue in his life revolved around the existence of Hajime.

Soon after, Hajime also arrived there and Amanogawa tried attacking him. Yaegashi woke up but couldn't do anything to stop Amanogawa. However, when Amanogawa tried to berate Yue and the others, Hajime got angry and knocked him out. This was followed by Yaegashi entering Hajime's group of lovers as everything had to enter the last part of the Final Labyrinth.

Arifureta season 3 episode 15: Amanogawa defeated by his alter ego as the series' finale approaches

Arifureta season 3 episode 15, titled What Makes a Hero, commenced with a focus on Amanogawa fighting his alter ego. Surprisingly, he was the only one who couldn't outclass his reflection in a one-on-one. Moreover, as the alter ego kept mentioning Hajime, Amanogawa kept losing his willpower.

The alter ego then claimed that Hajime would eventually take away Yaegashi, which triggered Amanogawa's emotions. Right at this moment, Hajime and Yaegashi arrived as the former was carrying the latter. Amanogawa, filled with hatred towards the male protagonist due to his powers, couldn't hold back and immediately tried to kill him.

As expected, Hajime was confused over Amanogawa's actions in Arifureta season 3 episode 15. Eventually, Yaegashi also woke up and was surprised over how much hatred Amanogawa was holding in his heart for Hajime. Moreover, Amanogawa even claimed that Yaegashi was under Hajime's love spell.

Arifureta season 3 episode 15 then saw Yaegashi battling Amanogawa's alter ego as Hajime tried knocking some sense into the hero's mind. Eventually, Amanogawa also told Hajime that Yue and the other girls were with him because they couldn't break free of the protagonist's love spell. As expected, this triggered Hajime who was now adamant on killing the Hero.

Arifureta season 3 episode 15 then saw everyone arriving at the scene as Kouki and Suzu tried to convince the male protagonist to spare Amanogawa's life. The Hero, who was hanging onto his bare life, didn't give up and kept attacking the male protagonist until Hajime bound him using some mana strings. Hajime then attacked him with a mana spell to break him free.

Sadly, Amanogawa had completely lost against his alter ego, which caused Hajime to knock him out for the time being. As everyone had already cleared their trials, they decided to progress to the next round and considered Amanogawa a 'failure.' However, before they could progress to the next round, Yaegashi showed some guts and kissed Hajime on the cheek in front of his harem.

The final part of Arifureta season 3 episode 15, saw Yaegashi claim that she would fight for her love, which made everyone appreciate the new contestant. The episode ended with Hajime and his party reaching the hideout of the Vandre Schnee, the end of the Final Labyrinth.

