Is Arifureta season 3 the final season? Explained

Arifureta season 3 ended on February 17, 2025. The sequel spanned 16 episodes and ended on a cliffhanger where Hajime and his crew set sail towards home, the human world. However, the series' antagonists were waiting for their arrival, hoping to stop Hajime from returning. Given the events, could the third sequel be the finale of Arifureta?

No, Arifureta season 3 is not the final season as three volumes remain from the source (light novel). The next sequel (season 4) might be the final season as a single season could compile three volumes. However, the story might further than the source material with Arifureta Zero, which tells a tale before Hajime and his class were transported to the fantasy world.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Arifureta light novel series and has the author's opinion.

Arifureta season 3: A season that set up the narrative for the finale

Hajime and his party as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 started airing on October 14, 2024. The series continued from where it left off in the source material (light novel volume 7) as Hajime and his crew visited the Hoelscher Empire. While the reason for the visit was to help Princess Liliana negotiate with the Empire, the plotline soon diverted towards helping Shea's people, the Haulia tribe.

The Hoelscher Empire was oppressing this tribe due to which they wanted to fight back. So, with the help of Hajime and his crew, the Haulia struck the Empire and won their right. Arifureta season 3 saw Hajime and his crew visiting the Haltina Labyrinth as the Hero's party accompanied him.

Hajime breaking free of the illusion (Image via asread)

After entering the Labyrinth, Hajime and his crew were immediately forced into a trial where they were hallucinated into their dream lives. However, Hajime couldn't believe in such lalaland and broke free of the hallucination. The crew eventually passed the trial and met the Labyrinth's master, Lyutilis. Lyutilis gave Hajime the Everlasting Compass.

This device would guide Hajime to his destination, the human world. So, without further ado, Hajime and his crew visited their final destination, the Final Labyrinth. As expected, Hajime was unfazed and passed every trial without any difficulty. Unfortunately, Amanogawa couldn't do much and lost the trial.

Freid craving a final battle with Hajime (Image via asread)

However, as there was no time to waste, Hajime and his crew reached the end of the Labyrinth. There, the male protagonist and Yue used their magic to create a relic that acted as a bridge between the fantasy and the human world.

After saying their goodbyes, Hajime and his crew were on their way to the human world, with Freid, Eri, and Noint waiting for a final clash with them. Arifureta season 3 ended in the last chapter of the light novel's volume 10 (completing the third sequel in 3 volumes).

Arifureta season 3 set up the perfect nail-biter as the fans wanted to know what would happen in the rematch between Hajime and Freid. If the series is renewed for a sequel (season 4), fans will witness Hajime's last battle in the fantasy world before entering the human world.

Ehit's impersonating Yue (Image via Ryo Shirakome and Takayaki/Overlap)

The fourth sequel could continue from volume 11 and might end with the last volume (volume 13). The final sequel might also introduce Ehit the False God, the series's main antagonist, and reveal her relationship with Yue. The relationship between these two might also reveal Yue's complete origins and how overpowered the female protagonist is.

Moreover, the anime adaptation might exceed the source material with the adaptation of Arifureta Zero, a spin-off series written and illustrated by the same authors of the original light novel. The spin-off series tells the tale of Oscar Orcus, who created the Great Orcus Labyrinth and passed everything to Hajime when he cleared the Labyrinth.

