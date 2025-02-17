Arifureta season 3 episode 16 (finale): Hajime and co obtain the key to the human world

Arifureta season 3 episode 16 was released on February 17, 2025. The finale set up the development for the final season as Hajime and his crew obtained the key to the other world (the human world). Before getting the key, Hajime and Yue combined their magic powers to construct an artifact that would act as a bridge between the fantasy and the human world.

Ad

As expected, this was the hardest part. Eventually, they managed to construct the key, and Hajime even tested it to see if it worked. Fortunately, it did work, and everyone took a breath of relief. After saying their goodbyes, Hajime and his crew mounted a dragon that took them to the human world. However, they might have to fight a last battle before returning home.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Arifureta season 3 episode 16.

Ad

Trending

Arifureta season 3 episode 16: Hajime and his crew set sail to the human world as a last battle awaits their arrival

Hajime as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 episode 16, titled A Key To The World, commenced where it left off, with Hajime and his crew entering the last part of the Final Labyrinth. This led them towards an Ice Castle. After getting into the ice castle, Hajime and Yue were supposed to give their magic powers to proceed to the next stage. However, both of them fainted due to excess mana depletion.

Ad

Afterward, both of them woke up inside a room where the crew had shifted them. As expected, Yue didn't miss this chance and started flirting with the male protagonist. However, Shea, Kaori, and Yaegashi arrived in time and stopped them from getting too close. After freshening up, Hajime and Yue joined everyone outside the room as they planned their next step.

As claimed by Hajime in Arifureta season 3 episode 16, the portal to the human world would only be possible if one of them could master evolution magic. As it was impossible to get ahold of such a complex magic type at once, the male protagonist opted for an alternate method.

Ad

Amanogawa as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Combining Yue's control and Hajime's alchemy, it would be possible to construct an artifact that might act as a bridge between home (the human world) and the fantasy world. So, when everyone else was excused, Hajime and Yue concentrated on combining their powers to construct the artifact. While everyone was sitting outside, Amanogawa also woke up.

Ad

Arifureta season 3 episode 16 saw him feeling guilty over his remarks about the male protagonist. Even though he wanted to apologize, his feelings diverted after hearing that Yaegashi was also joining Hajime's side. This had Amanogawa again berating Hajime, which made Kaori angry. She slapped Amanogawa and wanted him to repent his actions.

Amid this, Arifureta season 3 episode 16 saw some strange energy emerging from the Hajime's room. As everyone entered the room, they saw Hajime and Yue focused as the memories of the male protagonist started projecting. At this moment, everyone learned of what happened to Hajime inside the Great Orcus Labyrinth.

Ad

Hajime and Yue as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

After Hajime was betrayed by his classmates, he was left at the mercy of Mother Nature. However, by keeping the spirit of 'returning home' alive, he somehow made ends meet and became a stronger version of himself. As the flashback ended in Arifureta season 3 episode 16, the artifact came forth as Hajime and Yue again fainted.

Ad

After healing them through Kaori's magic, Hajime tested the artifact, and fortunately, it worked. For the time being, Hajime and Yue rested as everyone else said their goodbyes. Suzu and the other classmates returned to Verbengen to train some more until the departure.

The time for departure arrived soon. As Hajime and his crew were about to depart, a dragon appeared before them and took them to the portal from where they would enter the human world. However, on the other side were Eri, Fried, and hundreds of Noints, waiting for the male protagonist.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback