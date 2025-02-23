Why there should be Arifureta season 4, explored

While Arifureta season 3 ended on February 17, 2025, there has been no word on season 4 so far. Fans might have to wait a little longer as the sequel announcement might be taken some time. There could be a few reasons for this. Firstly, season 3 was the best one from the franchise and was well-received amongst the true fandom.

Moreover, the next sequel might even be the final season and would conclude the storyline. The studio also hasn't announced any major projects for the future, so there might be no difficulty in making the fourth sequel a possibility.

With the perfect cliffhanger established at the third sequel's end, the next sequel might be the perfect end to the isekai series.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Arifureta light novel series and has the author's opinion.

Exploring the chances of Arifureta season 4

Hajime and Yue as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 started airing on October 14, 2024. The third sequel returned with the same voice casting as the prequels with some new producers as an addition to the staff members.

However, the biggest update of this sequel was that Studio asread was alone responsible for the animation.

Just like the prequels, the series' promotion was good enough to tell its true fans that the third sequel was on its way. After the airing, the sequel redefined the series' notorious reputation.

While the production issues still persisted, the third sequel proved that the series could still pack a punch.

Sadly, Arifureta season 4 wasn't announced after the finale of the third sequel. However, the announcement of season 4 might be on its way, and many elements suggest it could happen in the upcoming months.

Hajime and Yue as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 adapted 3 volumes from the source material (light novel) from volumes 7 to 10. The light novel series has 13 volumes in total, making it possible that Arifureta season 4 might adapt the final 3 volumes.

This might include the introduction of Ehit (the series' main antagonist) and Hajime's last war against Freid.

However, there is a chance that the anime might continue beyond Arifureta season 4 material. Arifureta Zero is a spin-off series telling a tale before Hajime and his class were transported to the fantasy world.

The original source's authors also wrote this story so the series' production team might continue the anime project based on the reception.

Speaking of reception, the anime was well received by the fandom because it avoided focusing on CGI animation and focused mostly on the narrative.

While there were some CGI shots in the anime, they were animated pretty well compared to the prequels. The ratings of Arifureta season 3 on online anime databases are:

MyAnimeList : 7.10/10

: 7.10/10 Livechart : 8.02/10

: 8.02/10 Anilist: 70/100

Hajime and his party as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

While these ratings weren't exceptionally larger than the prequels, the increase indicated that the third sequel raised the bar, due to which Arifureta season 4 might eventually become a reality.

Another thing to consider in the possible announcement of Arifureta season 4 would be the future availability of Studio asread. As of this article's publication, the animation studio has no anime projects (TV series or movies) planned for the future.

However, as seen in the prequels, the second animation studios that participated in the series might return.

So, their availability also matters. Studio White Fox, which participated in season 1, has the anime adaptation of Uglymug, Epicfighter, whereas Studio Mother, which participated in season 2, has There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless planned for the future.

So, considering the delay in the announcement of Arifureta season 4, studio asread might be considering collaborating with other studios for the final season. So, fans might not need to worry as Arifureta season 4 might become a reality before long.

Final thoughts

The cliffhanger might be the only point that could strengthen the chances of Arifureta season 4. There was a reason this cliffhanger of the battle between Hajime and Freid was shown and this might be the only hint that could hint the announcement of Arifureta season 4 in the upcoming months.

So, fans just need to be patient regarding this.

