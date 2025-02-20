Arifureta season 3 review: A plot-heavy sequel that redefined the series' reputation

Arifureta season 3 concluded on February 17, 2025, with 16 episodes. The sequel was the series' most crucial part, bringing Hajime one step closer to his original goal of returning to the human world. However, other than its plot-heavy part, the third sequel was a game-changer in many ways, to the point that fans forgot the notorious part of Arifureta and considered the third sequel the new standard.

The first two seasons were hardly close to par, due to their inconsistent pacing and preposterous CGI animation. However, the third sequel rectified these flaws, delivering a near-perfect piece of fiction. While this might be due to a single studio being in charge, the third sequel could be the most enjoyable one from the three seasons that have already been released.

Arifureta season 3 review: A redefining experience

Hajime as seen in season 1 (Image via asread)

On December 2, 2017, the light novel series by Ryou Shirakome and TakayaKi received an anime adaptation during a live stream. As promising as the source material was, Arifureta fell into a rabbit hole before its start due to production problems. With Studio White Fox (Re: Zero) unable to handle the production, Studio asread (Future Diary) joined as a side studio.

With a lukewarm delivery that started 'up to par' but ended 'horribly,' the series' future was uncertain. Fortunately, Arifureta season 2 became a reality, though Studio White Fox was replaced by Studio Mother (More than a Married Couple but Not Lovers), with Studio Asread as the main studio. The studio change proved crucial, though inconsistent pacing remained an issue.

Arifureta season 3 returned with new hopes, but this time, Studio asread was solely responsible for production. Fortunately, this decision proved crucial, as every weak point was addressed, creating something fans craved since the first season.

CGI as seen in the third season (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 didn't have much CGI-centered animation, but the studio still tried its best to animate huge objects. On the other hand, the series' biggest flaw, the inconsistent pacing, might have been fixed as the sequel seemed neither rushed nor delayed.

While it might be hard to pinpoint the reason behind this change, it should be safe to assume that the change was due to the studio asread controlling the production of Arifureta alone. The mismanagement present since the first season may have been resolved once a single studio took control, making the process more streamlined for Studio asread.

Arifureta season 3 review: The plotline as the series' savior

Hajime and Yue as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Before Arifureta season 3, Hajime's journey could be considered destinationless, as he kept clearing dungeons while his party grew with new members. However, the third sequel introduced a key narrative point in its middle episodes.

After clearing the Haltina Labyrinth in Arifureta season 3, Hajime and his crew met Lyutillis, the Labyrinth's master. She gave Hajime the Everlasting Compass, a compass that would guide its user to their destination, no matter how illogical it might seem. At that moment, Hajime realized that his fantastical goal to return home (the human world) could still be possible.

After getting betrayed by his classmates in Arifureta season 1, Hajime only survived because he had the willpower to return home. This strong plotline not only strengthened the sequel's narrative but also made Arifureta season 3 a different experience than its prequels.

Arifureta season 3: Some ongoing issues continue

Hajime as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

The 'production issues' might be the usual for the Arifureta franchise. The series started with these issues and continued with them, as the production issues became the fate of Arifureta season 3. Through the third sequel's airing, it was delayed twice (one of which was a two-week break).

While these production issues could be considered complimentary to the rectifying points in the third sequel, they are certainly 'aggravating' for fans who have to wait more than the normal time for an episode. This aspect needs to be rectified in the future. Additionally, the slight inconsistency in animation should also be taken care of.

Final thoughts

Hajime's crew as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Despite the popularity of Arifureta season 3, no sequel has been announced. Since the next sequel would most likely be the final one (given the amount of source material left behind), the announcement could come in the upcoming months or even within a year.

However, this doesn't change the fact that Arifureta season 3 was a game-changer. Fans loved it, and its production was almost impeccable. While some points were expected to be sacrificed, the delivery was above par, given how this was the first time Studio asread took over the production.

In the future, the plotline might focus on Hajime's battle against Freid and the other major antagonists of the series. This might be where the antagonist's introduction in the third sequel would work, as Freid and the others prepared an army of monsters to fight the male protagonist. So, fans can expect good things from season 4 (if it becomes a reality).

