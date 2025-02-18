Arifureta season 3 ending explained: Did Hajime get reverse-isekai'ed?

Arifureta season 3 final episode was released on February 17, 2025. The sequel ended on a bittersweet ending as Hajime and his crew successfully reached the Final Labyrinth's end. However, the antagonists were awaiting their arrival, creating a perfect cliffhanger for the future sequel. So, was Hajime able to return to the human world at the end of season 3?

As seen in season 3's final episode, Hajime and his group obtained the key to the human world and were on their way to the male protagonist's previous world. While Hajime still didn't get reverse-isekai'ed (as he and his group are still on their way to the human world), they might be a few minutes away from entering the male protagonist's home.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Arifureta season 3 episode 16.

Explaining the ending of Arifureta season 3 final episode

Hajime vs his alter ego as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

In Arifureta, season 3 episode 8, Hajime and his crew conquer the Haltina Labyrinth after many hardships. At the end of The Labyrinth, the male protagonist meets the Labyrinth's master, Lyutillis, who gives them the rewards they deserve. Moreover, she tells Hajime about evolution magic and how mastering it would grant the user's desire, no matter how unusual.

This had Hajime thinking of returning home, to the human world. However, the male protagonist avoided rushing anything as he had to pay respect to the people he met in the fantasy world (Yue and the other girls). So, after taking a proper rest, Hajime and his crew entered the Final Labyrinth hoping to get clues about evolution magic.

The Final Labyrinth, as seen in Arifureta season 3, was unique. While the small trials included the battle against monsters, the main trial was waiting for the male protagonist's crew at the end. The trial was to see whether a person could face their ugly side as an alter ego and conquer it.

Amanogawa as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Surprisingly, Hajime's trial might be the easiest one. As Hajime was left alone after his classmates betrayed him, he knew his weaknesses and powers. So, he conquered his alter ego and saved his other teammates. Fortunately, everyone conquered their alter egos except Amanogawa (who was overtaken by his alter ego).

Arifureta season 3 saw Hajime knock Amanogawa out as everyone had to proceed to the next part without delay. Fortunately, they reached the Final Labyrinth's end, where an Ice Castle awaited their arrival. After entering the castle, Hajime and Yue tried to construct a bridge to the human world. However, they fainted before long.

Hajime and his crew on their way to the human world (Image via asread)

After waking up, Hajime explained that mastering evolution magic might be impossible. So, as an alternative, Hajime and Yue would combine their powers to construct an artifact that would connect them to the human world. After much concentration, Hajime and Yue succeeded in creating a key to the human world.

After everyone paid their respects to their homes, Hajime reunited with his crew. After their reunion, Hajime mounted a dragon with his crew, hoping to get reverse-isekai'ed from this fantasy world to his home world, the human world. As of Arifureta season 3 episode 16, Hajime and his crew members are on their way to the human world.

