I Have a Crush at Work episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Rohan Jagannath
Modified Jan 22, 2025 03:30 GMT
I Have a Crush at Work episode 4 release details (Image via BLADE)
I Have a Crush at Work episode 4 release details (Image via BLADE)

I Have a Crush at Work episode 4 is scheduled to be released on January 27, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Fans in Japan can tune in to Tokyo MX and other local television networks. International audiences can stream the English-subtitled episode on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

The latest episode had plenty of entertaining elements on offer. Tateishi and Mitsuya had a close call, and every viewer was on the edge of their seat. There were plenty of wholesome moments as well. Tateishi’s love for baseball was on display, and Mitsuya loved knowing more about his interests. The entire fanbase is waiting for I Have a Crush at Work episode 4, as they cannot wait to see what new hurdles await the young couple.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 4 release date and time

As mentioned earlier, I Have a Crush at Work episode 4 is slated to release on January 27, 2025, at 11 pm JST. It is important to note that most regions across the planet will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date despite the differences in time zones.

The exact release times for I Have a Crush at Work episode 4 along with the corresponding time zones are listed below:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Pacific Standard Time

6 am

Monday

January 27, 2025

Central Standard Time

8 am

Monday

January 27, 2025

Eastern Standard Time

9 am

Monday

January 27, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time

2 pm

Monday

January 27, 2025

Central European Summer Time

3 pm

Monday

January 27, 2025

Indian Standard Time

7:30 pm

Monday

January 27, 2025

Philippine Time

10 pm

Monday

January 27, 2025

Australia Central Standard Time

12:30 am

Tuesday

January 28, 2025

Where to watch I Have a Crush at Work episode 4?

Tateishi and Mitsuya as seen in the anime series (Image via BLADE)
Tateishi and Mitsuya as seen in the anime series (Image via BLADE)

Tokyo MX will broadcast I Have a Crush at Work episode 4 on January 27, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Sun Television will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date at 11:30 pm JST, while BS Fuji will broadcast the episode two days later at 12 am JST. Fans in Japan also have the option to stream the episodes on U-Next and Amazon Prime Video, among other prominent platforms.

International audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel. It is also important to note that fans can do so for free. However, this is available in select regions only.

A brief recap of I Have a Crush at Work episode 3

The episode began with Tateishi entering Mitsuya’s house with a box of assorted doughnuts. He didn’t particularly care for snacks. However, he seems to be quite interested in all the things that she likes. Mitsuya was overwhelmed by her love for him, and she leaned in for a kiss. Following that night, the two had a bit of an encounter in one of the archive rooms.

Mitsuya was trying to look for an important document, and she mounted onto a ladder, which was held down by Tateishi. However, a small mistake led to her fall, and she landed on Tateishi. Things got tense because Mitsuya’s colleagues nearly caught them. Their quick thinking saved them from trouble as they hid behind one of the counters.

Following this, Tateishi’s manager took her team and the planning committee to a baseball game. Tateishi was quite excited over his favorite team’s performance and hugged Mitsuya. They seemed to have gone a tad bit overboard. However, they were okay with that since the environment was such. Even his manager and Mitsuya’s colleagues displayed similar levels of excitement.

What to expect in I Have a Crush at Work episode 4?

Fans can expect the couple to face another set of hurdles in the upcoming episode. Based on how things are going currently, it’s highly possible that another colleague in the office might know what they’re up to. This could complicate things for the couple, and that could be the direction that the anime might take in the next episode.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

