Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 4: Light attains new skills as Holy Sister gets confirmed as a Black Swan member

With the release of Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 4, the anime unveiled the remainder of the fight between Luxeria and Dratena. Just as Dratena was on the verge of defeat, she summoned a Wicked Dragon to take down Luxeria. Fortunately, Light's new skills allow him to defeat the monster.

The previous episode saw Luxeria head out for their first S-Rank mission. Their mission was to find out the reason behind missing adventurers. Unfortunately, all the adventurers that had gone missing had been turned into Undead, and were being controlled by a Black Swan member called Dratena.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 4: Dratena summons a Wicked Dragon

Light and Ayla as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 4

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 4, titled Taboo Skills, opened with Light helping Ayla get a good vantage point to use her Appraisal skill and identify how the Undead were being summoned to the location. That's when Ayla spotted an Undead Count Montes who was summoning the Undead and a Soul Reaper.

As explained by Dratena, in the past, people celebrated the Count of Montes as a hero. But as time passed, his taboo skill was ostracized by society, following which, he was accused of treason. This is why the Count lived in his mansion far away from civilization. To make matters worse, the government sent assassins after him, which is when he summoned his Soul Reaper to defend himself. Unfortunately, this incident saw the Soul Reaper turning him into an Undead as well.

Dratena as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 4

Light was deeply affected by this story as he feared that people would treat him the same after learning about his Fruitmaster Skill. However, he managed to redirect his focus back to the fight and formulated a plan to defeat Dratena. As Dratena needed to instruct her Undead for each of her attacks. Light forged a plan that saw the Undead focus their attacks on Light while Lena took down the Soul Reaper. Following this, Light took down the Count of Montes Undead.

Being on the verge of defeat, Dratena summoned a Wicked Dragon. Unfortunately, she herself got knocked during the monster's arrival and was carried away by one of her allies from the Black Swan group.

Black Swan member as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 4

As for Luxeria, they were at the summit of a great peril. The Wicked Dragon had high endurance against slash attacks, making both Sword Saint and Sword God Skills ineffective against it. That's when Ayla proposed the plan that Light eat more Skill Fruits to obtain new skills. While Lena was against this plan, with no other option, they went through with it.

Light ate four fruits during this fight. While the first three fruits were useless for the situation, the fourth fruit granted him Sleep Pixie Skill, an ability that could put any creature to sleep if it were to inhale its scales. Fortunately, Light formulated just the plan required to get close to the dragon and put him to sleep.

Holy Sister as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 4

The anime later saw Luxeria return to the Holy City. Just as they reached the gate, Light fell down his horse from exhaustion. Additionally, the anime also saw the mysterious Black Swan member leave Dratena with the Holy Sister. Apparently, they were all members of the same group and believed thought of Light as a possible enemy. Fortunately, as per the mysterious member's assessment, the Fruitmaster Skill wielder was not a threat to them.

