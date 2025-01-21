Spy x Family Chapter 111: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Spy x Family chapter 111 will be released on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The manga is serialized biweekly, hence, its next chapter will be published in two weeks. Spy x Family manga can be read on VIZ Media and Manga Plus platforms.

The manga's previous chapter saw Melinda Desmond reveal that soon after the birth of one of her sons, her husband started acting differently. She and her son Demetrius were certain that Donovan Desmond could read people's minds. Later, Anya also found out about this development when her father Loid thinks back to her session with Melinda after he returned home.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 111 release date and time

Melinda Desmond as seen in the Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Spy x Family chapter 111 will be released on Sunday, February 2, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 12 AM JST, in Japan.

Spy x Family chapter 111 will be published globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday February 2 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday February 2 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday February 2 Central European Summer Time

5 pm Sunday February 2 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday February 2 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday February 2 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday February 3

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday February 3

Where to read Spy x Family chapter 111?

Spy x Family chapter 111 will be available to read on VIZ Media's Shonen Jump and Shueisha's MANGA Plus platforms. Both platforms allow fans to read the first three and latest three manga chapters for free.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application that allows fans to read other chapters for free as well, albeit only once. As for the remaining platforms, fans will need to purchase a premium membership to read the remaining manga chapters.

Spy x Family chapter 110 Recap

Donovan Desmond as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 110 saw Melinda Desmond explain why she believed her husband was an alien. Soon after the birth of Demetrius or Damian, she started noticing that her husband had started acting differently. This is why she believed that an alien had taken over her husband's body. Regardless, the one thing she and her son Demetrius felt certain about was that her husband could read people's minds.

While Loid and Fiona found the information hard to believe, they were able to sense that neither Melinda nor her chaperone was deliberately lying. Later when Loid returned home, he started thinking about the events that took place during the day. This is how Anya found out that Donovan Desmond possessed the same powers as her.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 111?

Anya Forger as seen in the Spy X Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 111 will most likely focus on Anya Forger as she tries to deal with the new information she found out while reading her father's mind. While Loid did not believe Melinda's statement, the sheer fact that Anya was also an esper, meant that Donovan could be an esper. However, there was no way Anya could reveal the same to her father.

Otherwise, the manga chapter could also focus on Melinda Desmond as she tries to remember the events that led her to believe that her husband Donovan Desmond had telepathic powers. With that, the manga could also see Demetrius make his return as he could help his mother note down the events.

