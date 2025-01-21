  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Spy x Family Chapter 111: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Spy x Family Chapter 111: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jan 21, 2025 15:00 GMT
Spy x Family Chapter 111: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more
Anya Forger as seen in the Spy X Family anime (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy x Family chapter 111 will be released on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The manga is serialized biweekly, hence, its next chapter will be published in two weeks. Spy x Family manga can be read on VIZ Media and Manga Plus platforms.

The manga's previous chapter saw Melinda Desmond reveal that soon after the birth of one of her sons, her husband started acting differently. She and her son Demetrius were certain that Donovan Desmond could read people's minds. Later, Anya also found out about this development when her father Loid thinks back to her session with Melinda after he returned home.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

also-read-trending Trending

Spy x Family chapter 111 release date and time

Melinda Desmond as seen in the Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)
Melinda Desmond as seen in the Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Spy x Family chapter 111 will be released on Sunday, February 2, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 12 AM JST, in Japan.

Spy x Family chapter 111 will be published globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amSundayFebruary 2
Eastern Daylight Time11 amSundayFebruary 2
British Summer Time4 pmSundayFebruary 2
Central European Summer Time
5 pmSundayFebruary 2
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSundayFebruary 2
Philippine Standard Time11 pmSundayFebruary 2
Japanese Standard Time12 amMondayFebruary 3
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amMondayFebruary 3

Where to read Spy x Family chapter 111?

Spy x Family chapter 111 will be available to read on VIZ Media's Shonen Jump and Shueisha's MANGA Plus platforms. Both platforms allow fans to read the first three and latest three manga chapters for free.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application that allows fans to read other chapters for free as well, albeit only once. As for the remaining platforms, fans will need to purchase a premium membership to read the remaining manga chapters.

Spy x Family chapter 110 Recap

Donovan Desmond as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)
Donovan Desmond as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 110 saw Melinda Desmond explain why she believed her husband was an alien. Soon after the birth of Demetrius or Damian, she started noticing that her husband had started acting differently. This is why she believed that an alien had taken over her husband's body. Regardless, the one thing she and her son Demetrius felt certain about was that her husband could read people's minds.

While Loid and Fiona found the information hard to believe, they were able to sense that neither Melinda nor her chaperone was deliberately lying. Later when Loid returned home, he started thinking about the events that took place during the day. This is how Anya found out that Donovan Desmond possessed the same powers as her.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 111?

Anya Forger as seen in the Spy X Family manga (Image via Shueisha)
Anya Forger as seen in the Spy X Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 111 will most likely focus on Anya Forger as she tries to deal with the new information she found out while reading her father's mind. While Loid did not believe Melinda's statement, the sheer fact that Anya was also an esper, meant that Donovan could be an esper. However, there was no way Anya could reveal the same to her father.

Otherwise, the manga chapter could also focus on Melinda Desmond as she tries to remember the events that led her to believe that her husband Donovan Desmond had telepathic powers. With that, the manga could also see Demetrius make his return as he could help his mother note down the events.

Related Links

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी