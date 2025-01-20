Spy x Family chapter 110: Melinda hints at Donovan having the same powers as Anya

With the release of Spy X Family chapter 110, the anime finally revealed the remainder of the conversation between Melinda Desmond and Loid Forger. As fans must remember, Melinda claimed that her husband Donovan Desmond was an alien. This claim left fans in a frenzy as they could not stop theorizing what direction Tatsuya Endo was taking the manga towards.

The manga's previous chapter saw Melinda Desmond finally sit with Loid Forger for a therapy session. While Melinda was worried about sharing her woes with Loid, she unveiled that she was having issues within her family. When Loid questioned her further, Melinda revealed that he husband was an alien.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy X Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 110: Donovan Desmond may possess esper powers

Loid and Melinda as seen in the Spy X Family chapter 110 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 110 opened with Melinda Desmond reiterating her statement from the previous chapter that her husband was an alien. When Loid asked her to explain the situation further, she started panicking. Hearing the sound, even Melinda's chaperone became concerned about her. Fortunately, Fiona Frost managed to contain her as a psychiatrist nurse, hoping to gain some intel as well.

As for Loid Forger, he further tried to extract information from Melinda Desmond. From how she reacted, Loid believed that Melinda could drop some information strong enough to pit Donovan into a scandal, causing him to be removed from his position of influence. But as revealed by Melinda, Donovan never abused her.

Melinda Desmond as seen in the Spy X Family chapter 110 (Image via Shueisha)

Nevertheless, Loid Forger did not back off as he further tried to push Melinda for intel, by stating that people need not be hurt physically but can also be hurt by words and demeanor. The one thing he was certain about was that Melinda was enduring a great deal of suffering, which is why she finally decided to go to the hospital.

While Melinda agreed with this analogy, she believed it was too late. As explained by her, it was either after the birth of Demetrius or Damian, that her husband Donovan became a completely different man. He pushed everyone around him and barely spoke with anyone at all. One day, she finally realized that Donovan hadn't changed but that an extraterrestrial had assumed his identity.

Donovan Desmond as seen in the Spy X Family chapter 110 (Image via Shueisha)

Melinda knew that Loid would think that she was being ridiculous, so she further explained her theory. While she and her husband rarely conversed, one thing that became clear with their every interaction was that her husband could read people's minds. Surprisingly, even her elder son Demetrius felt the same way. This is why Melinda believed that patient confidentiality wouldn't protect her as her husband would be able to read her mind and learn what she said to Loid.

While as readers fans know that telepathy is real in Spy X Family, Loid did not believe it. Hence, he theorized that Melinda was deducing the alien theory based on her biases. With that, he asked Melinda to speak to her husband to clear up their miscommunication or ask him to come to him for a therapy session. Additionally, Loid also theorized that Donovan could be a friendly alien or might just be a human who derived superpowers.

Anya Forger as seen in the Spy X Family chapter 110 (Image via Shueisha)

With that, Loid Forger ended the therapy session, asking Melinda to note down every instance where she felt like her husband had read her mind and come back to him in a week for another appointment. While both Loid and Fiona found Melinda's story hard to believe, from what they could deduce, neither she nor her chaperone were deliberately lying.

Later in Spy x Family chapter 110, when Loid returned home, Anya immediately started reading his mind. Loid, in his mind, thanked Yor for assisting him in Project Strix and started thinking about his conversation with Melinda. He could not believe that Donovan had the power to read people's minds. Upon hearing this, Anya was left shocked to learn that the evil super boss had the same superpower as her.

