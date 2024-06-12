Will Spy x Family season 3 cover the Red Circus arc? Explained

Ever since the Spy X Family season 3 anime was announced, fans have been wondering what story arcs they could witness as part of the upcoming season. Since the Red Circus Arc is a crucial part of the storyline, fans wish to see that animated in the next season. But will the story arc be covered in Spy X Family season 3?

Spy X Family season 1 premiered in April 2022 and released 25 episodes split into two cours. Following that, the anime premiered a second season in October 2023, releasing 12 episodes. However, right before it ended, the anime released its movie, Spy X Family Movie: Code: White. Right after, the anime announced Spy x Family season 3.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Spy X Family manga.

Spy X Family season 3 visual suggests that it will adapt the Red Circus Arc

While no one from the Spy X Family anime team has revealed what arcs will be adapted in the third season, the announcement visual hints at the adaptation of two major arcs.

Spy X Family season 2 ended right at the beginning of the WISE Arc. Hence, the upcoming season is bound to adapt the remainder of the manga's story arc. Following that, Spy x Family season 3 will likely adapt the Friendship Schemes Arc and Red Circus Arc.

Yor and Melinda as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

This has been suggested by the several key elements featured in the announcement visual for Spy X Family season 3. While the visual focuses on Anya Forger and Bond at the center, the things around them hint at what story arcs might be covered in the upcoming anime season.

The things on the upper-right-hand side of the room hint at the adaptation of the Friendship Schemes Arc. This is because the objects featured include gifts, a volleyball, desserts, and a Yakisoba burger.

Melinda Desmond as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The gifts could hint at the boxes that Melinda Desmond happened to drop in the story arc. These were what initiated a friendship between Yor and Melissa. The volleyball might be a hint at Yor's volleyball match. Meanwhile, the desserts are the exact ones that were placed on the dining table during Melinda's Mommy Get-Together.

Lastly, the Yakisoba burger is the same one Becky Blackbell bought for Anya Forger, so she could use it to crash into Desmond and strengthen their bond.

Anya Forger, as seen in the Spy X Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, the Red Circus Arc hints can be seen on the lower-right-hand side. One of the light sources in the room is the toy school bus. As manga fans would know, the Red Circus group had hijacked the Eden Academy's school bus. Hence, the visual might be hinting at that.

To Anya's right, fans can see Becky Blackbell's identity card with the attached SOS request that the student had thrown out of the bus. Adjacent to that, there is a box of "OKASHI" cakes that Damian Desmond brought on the trip to give to Anya as thanks for lending her handkerchief before.

The cakes Desmond brought for Anya (Image via Shueisha)

Lastly, several paper balls can be seen close to the toy bus. Those paper balls might be hinting at the ones that Anya and Becky threw at and received from Damian as part of their secret conversation on the bus.

These were the hints that we could identify from the Spy x Family season 3 announcement visual. However, given the number of elements in the visual, there could be several other hints.

Anya, Becky, and Damian speaking to each other through paper balls (Image via Shueisha)

That aside, there is another proof that Spy X Family season 3 could adapt the remainder of WISE Arc, Friendship Schemes Arc, and Red Circus Arc. The anime's season 2 had only 12 episodes adapted from about 20 manga chapters. If one tries to count the number of chapters in the above story arcs that Spy X Family could adapt for the third season, they, too, account for around 20 chapters.

While Spy X Family season 3 has yet to list the number of episodes in the anime, the above deduction confirms that no matter what happens, the Friendship Schemes Arc and Red Circus Arc will certainly get adapted.

