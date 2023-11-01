Attack on Titan English VA joins Spy x Family as Anya

As fans await the premiere of the Cruise Adventure Arc in Spy x Family season 2, the anime announced that Attack on Titan voice actor Bryn Apprill was set to take over as the English voice of Anya Forger. She is set to temporarily take over the role while voice actor Megan Shipman takes a brief maternity break.

Spy x Family anime only recently finished airing the Imperial Scholars Mixer Arc. With that done, fans are highly anticipating the Cruise Adventure Arc. Fans are set to see the Forgers going aboard a cruise. While Loid and Anya manage to win a trip aboard the cruise, Yor is set to take on a dangerous escort mission.

Spy x Family announces new temporary English voice actor for Anya

On Friday, October 27, 2023, a day before the release of Spy x Family season 2 episode 2 in English dub, the anime's official English X account made an announcement.

The announcement unveiled that Anya Forger's English voice actor Megan Shipman was set to take a brief maternity break for a few weeks.

Anya Forger as seen in the Spy x Family anime (Image via CloverWorks, WIT Studio)

In the meantime, Attack on Titan voice actor Brynn Apprill is set to take over as the voice of Anya. She previously voiced Historia Reiss in Attack on Titan, Mimosa Vermillion in Black Clover, and Yotsuba Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets.

Fortunately, for fans of the series, the switch is only temporary as Megan Shipman will soon be returning back to work.

How fans reacted to the announcement

Screenshot of fans giving their views on voice cast change (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Upon seeing the announcement, fans congratulated Megan Shipman for her new chapter as a mother to a baby girl. Fans were glad that she was taking a temporary hiatus and wished the mother and daughter good health through the comments.

In the meantime, fans did not forget to congratulate Brynn Apprill for getting cast as Anya Forger temporarily. They knew all about her and her previous roles as Historia Reiss and Kobeni Higashiyama in Attack on Titan and Chainsaw Man, respectively.

Given the huge list of characters she has voiced in the past, fans were certain that Brynn Apprill would do an amazing job in Spy x Family season 2. That said, there were some fans who were confused if Brynn Apprill would be voicing Anya in the entire second season or just a portion of it. With the casting announced to be temporary, as mentioned above, fans can expect Megan Shipman to return soon.

