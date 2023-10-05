With Spy X Family season 2 set to release this week, fans of the series are excited for the return of the Forger Family. The anime became very popular upon its premiere and managed to create a huge fanbase quickly. However, the hype around the series died down after a few months.

Nevertheless, fans of the series have been patiently waiting for Anya Forger to return to their screens. Unfortunately, the anime could be headed for a downfall. While one may think that a possible downfall could be the result of decreasing hype around the series, the reason behind it can be traced way back to its production.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Spy X Family season 2 could suffer due to movie production

Anya Forger and Becky Blackbell as seen in Spy X Family season 2 (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family season 2 is set to release on Saturday, October 7, 2023. While it is true that the anime will be airing in just nine months since its previous season finished, however, that won't be all. Spy X Family is also set to release a movie called Spy X Family Movie: Code: White. The film will be released on December 22, 2023, the release date for which is bound to overlap with the anime's 12th episode.

Considering the fact that the anime's studios CloverWorks and WIT Studio may end up focusing on the film due to its budget, there is a good chance that Spy X Family season 2 could suffer.

Loid Forger as seen in Spy X Family season 2 (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

A similar situation was seen in the case of Studio Bones' My Hero Academia anime. The studio decided to produce and release a film when the fifth season was airing. My Hero Academia season 5 was aired from March 2021 to September 2021. Meanwhile, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission was released in August 2021. This affected the production of My Hero Academia season 5, causing a huge drop in the animation quality.

Considering that it has happened before, there remains a huge possibility that Spy X Family Movie: Code: White could end up leeching off time and budget allotted to Spy X Family season 2. Hence, the movie could end up ruining the production quality of the television anime.

Yor Forger as seen in Spy X Family season 2 (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

However, the possibility of a disaster did not just sprout when the release dates were dropped. In fact, it was anticipated when the film itself was announced. As evident from Spy X Family's Jump Festa 2023 event, the voice actors of the anime were previously only aware of the second season's production. They were left surprised when they found out that the series was receiving an original movie.

This speaks volumes about the anime's decision-makers. That said, the confusion regarding the voice actors' faces could also be a pre-planned ploy to make the announcement sound more exciting and surprising.

Anya Forger as seen in Spy X Family season 2 (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Additionally, one must remember that Spy X Family anime is produced by two anime studios simultaneously. While the first season had two parts, it hasn't been confirmed how many parts the second season is set to have. Thus, there remains a possibility that the second season will only be one cour long. If that is the case, the two studios should be able to balance out the production of the television anime and the movie.

There is also the fact that two anime studios working on it means that there is a larger workforce behind their productions. Thus, the entire anime could also remain unaffected. Nevertheless, fans will have to wait until the two anime release to find out more.

