Yor vs Chun-Li becomes a reality in Spy x Family and Street Fighter 6 collab

On Monday, December 4, PlayStation's official YouTube channel released a video of Yor Forger vs Chun-Li as Street Fighter 6 is set to collaborate with Spy X Family Code: White. The collaboration contents are set to arrive in the CAPCOM game on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Spy X Family Code: White is an upcoming original anime movie based on Tatsuya Endo's Spy X Family manga. The movie will be released on Friday, December 22, 2023, in Japan. It will be produced by WIT Studio and Cloverworks. As for the new Street Fighter 6 video, it has seemingly been produced by just WIT Studio.

Spy x Family Code: White collab set to arrive in January 2024

Expand Tweet

Back in July 2023, it was announced that CAPCOM's Street Fighter 6 game would have a collaboration with the upcoming Spy x Family Code: White movie. At that time, the announcement was only made with a visual that saw Yor and Chun-Li fighting each other. Meanwhile, Loid, Anya, and Bond could be seen joined by Ryu and Li-Fen in witnessing the fight.

With the Spy x Family Code: White movie's release date inching closer, CAPCOM finally decided to hype it up with a collaboration video that sees Yor Forger fight Chun-Li at Suval’hal Arena stage. As evident from the video, the two fighters seem to be on par with each other. They can be seen exchanging kicks that end in a satisfying clash.

In addition, the video announced that the movie's collaboration items are set to be included in the game on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. However, the game is yet to reveal what are going to be the collaboration items.

What can fans expect from Spy X Family's collaboration with Street Fighter 6?

While the video does hint that fans may get to play with Yor Forger in the game, the same has yet to be hinted at in the case of her fellow Forger family members Loid, Anya, and Bond.

Anya and Loid as seen in the anime (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

While Loid Forger could still end up becoming a playable character in the game, the chances of Anya and Bond receiving the same treatment seem low despite their supernatural powers. Therefore, fans can expect characters that the game will add the anime's character skins for fans to unlock. This might include Yor's black assassin dress and Loid's iconic Light-Green suit.

In addition, fans can expect Anya and Bond cosmetics for fans to equip for their favorite characters. The most likely addition could be Anya's hair and hair ornaments. Nevertheless, the game has yet to reveal it. Considering that the collaboration will be out in a month, fans can expect more revelations to be made later.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.