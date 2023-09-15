Which arcs will Spy x Family season 2 cover? Adaptation explored

Spy x Family season 2 will return to the screens on Saturday, October 7, 2023, in Japan. The highly-anticipated season 2 of the incredibly successful anime series was officially announced on Thursday, September 14, 2023. Needless to say, it sparked fan discussions about what they expect from the second season.

The fans include both manga readers who are already familiar with the source material that Spy x Family season 2 will adapt and anime-only fans who are excitedly speculating on what’s next. Shockingly, the former group is even going out of their way to avoid spoiling things for the latter group, using cryptic words and messages to hide the truth of upcoming events.

However, there are some anime-only fans who want to be spoiled on what Spy x Family season 2 will have, even at the risk of ruining the first-exposure experience the first season gave them. While a lack of episode order or cour number for the second season means there’s no official answer to give right now, there are some educated guesses that can be made.

Spy x Family season 2 story content likely to depend on how many episodes season 2 will be in total

As mentioned above, the biggest question mark in what Spy x Family season 2 will cover stems from a lack of knowledge on how many episodes the season will be in total. More likely than not, the season will run for either one or two cours, which would suggest a total count of either 12-13 or 24-26 episodes for the season, respectively.

With that knowledge in mind, the best starting point is to look at what the first season adapted in its 25 episodes. In total, the series adapted 38 chapters of the manga series throughout its first season. While this seems relatively low for a seasonal anime, additional anime-original scenes were added in for padding. This is somewhat understandable given that the manga is a bi-weekly one.

Likewise, if Spy x Family season 2 also runs for two cours and roughly 25 episodes, fans can expect another roughly 38 chapters to be adapted. This would equate to the manga’s 76th chapter, which would be just before the end of the Red Circus arc. Again, since the first season adapted 38 chapters while including anime-original scenes, the second season would most likely adapt the final two chapters of the Red Circus arc for an even 40.

This would mean that the second season would finish adapting the Imperial Scholars Mixer arc, and fully adapt the Cruise Adventure, WISE, Friendship Schemes, and Red Circus arc. These arcs would most likely be adapted in totality without any cut material considering how much anime-original content was added to the first season.

However, if Spy x Family season 2 is only one cour and roughly 13 episodes, then it would likely adapt roughly 20 chapters of the manga. In this scenario, the second season would likely only finish the Imperial Scholars Mixer arc and fully adapt the Cruise Adventure arc, leaving the latter three aforementioned arcs for a future season.

In summation

Which arcs will Spy x Family season 2 cover? Adaptation explored (Image via CloverWorks, Wit Studios)

While exactly what is adapted depends on the episode count for the second season, fans can expect at least the Cruise Adventure arc to be fully adapted. The Imperial Scholars Mixer arc will also be concluded in any scenario. However, if the second season is indeed two cours, fans can expect everything through the entirety of the Red Circus arc to be fully adapted into the anime.

Be sure to keep up with all Spy x Family anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

