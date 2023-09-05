Spy x Family chapter 88: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Spy x Family chapter 88 is set to be released on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. With the Wheeler arc having officially wrapped up in the series’ prior release, fans are unsure of what to expect in the upcoming issue from author and illustrator Tatsuya Endo.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information available for Spy x Family chapter 88 at the moment. This is typically the case with series released digitally through the Shonen Jump+ platform. However, fans at least have official release information for the issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Spy x Family chapter 88 while speculating on what to expect.

Spy x Family chapter 88 set to focus on Anya, other shorter stories before diving into full-scale story arc

Release date and time, where to read

Spy x Family chapter 88 will be released at 12:00 am JST on Monday, September 18, 2023. Many international fans will see the issue arrive on Sunday morning. Others will be able to access the chapter on Monday night, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Spy x Family chapter 88 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, September 18, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, September 18, 2023

Chapter 87 recap

Spy x Family chapter 87 began with Fiona Frost, also known as Nightfall, being doted on by the hospital’s medical director.

Before being escorted out by Syliva Sherwood (disguised as a nurse), he handed Fiona some VIP patient files to give to Loid Forger. Sylvia discussed how WISE is now short-handed due to Nightfall and Twilight (Loid Forger) both being injured. She then shared that all of Nightfall’s breaks were clean and that the damage to her muscles was much less severe than predicted.

While Sylvia said this in the context of Nightfall’s estimated return to work, she clearly cared about her, too. She then left the room by warning her not to push herself too hard, even for “his” sake, clearly insinuating that she knows how Nightfall feels for Twilight.

The chapter then shifted to the Forger family apartment, where Loid said he planned to spend the day relaxing and focusing on paperwork. Anya, Bond, and Yor were playing in the front of the apartment when Franky Franklin came over.

The chapter ended with Loid coming out to see what the ruckus was about before quickly retreating to his room with an exhausted expression upon hearing a vase break.

What to expect (speculative)

With the Wheeler arc officially wrapped up, Spy x Family chapter 88 has some major choices to make in terms of where the series is headed next. While Endo typically fills in the gaps between major story arcs with some Anya- or Yor-centric side stories, the tease of Loid having “VIP patients” waiting for him suggests that a new major arc is set to begin.

Most likely, Spy x Family chapter 88 will serve as both a side story and one that starts a brand-new arc. Fans can expect the first half of the issue to establish an upcoming storyline for Anya or Yor, while the second half will focus on Loid, introducing his new VIP patients and whatever mission comes along with them.

