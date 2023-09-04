Spy x Family chapter 87: Fiona and Loid recover as Yor and Anya bond

Spy x Family chapter 87 was released on Monday, September 4, 2023, continuing the series after its latest and incredibly exciting story arc. While the issue did not give any indication of where fans can expect author and illustrator Tatsuya Endo's series to head next, it gave fans some adorable gags to compensate.

Spy x Family chapter 87 focused on Nightfall, also known as Fiona Frost, and her recovery following her fight against Wheeler. This scene also teased that others are aware of why Nightfall pushed herself so hard for Twilight's sake.

Spy x Family chapter 87 takes Nightfall out of commission

Spy x Family chapter 87: Rest and relaxation?

Nightfall as seen in the series' anime (Image via Wit Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy x Family chapter 87 begins with Fiona Frost, also known as Nightfall, being visited in the hospital by the medical director, who fawns over her. She assures him that she's fine, causing him to comment on how cold she is despite the fact that he secured a private room for her. She says she's grateful but asks him to leave, a sentiment echoed by a nurse who steps into the room.

The medical director then gives Fiona some files for VIP patients whom Twilight will be treating as Loid Forger in the coming days and weeks. She asks him why he doesn't give them to Loid himself, to which he says that Loid is off while thinking that he hates dealing with him. The nurse sends him out of the room, and Fiona reveals that she is actually her handler, Sylvia Sherwood.

Spy x Family chapter 87 sees Sylvia say she's here out of concern for Fiona's wellbeing, adding that she swept the room for bugs and found none. Fiona tells her to leave if she has no business here, but Sylvia responds by pointing out that she now has to fill in for her and Loid because they can't do their jobs.

Sylvia as seen in the series' anime (Image via Wit Studio, CloverWorks)

She adds that WISE is incredibly short-handed as a result, before admitting that a part of her also just wanted to wear a nurse's uniform. Fiona tells her to take infiltration ops more seriously before being handed her test results. While she did break a lot of bones, all of the breaks were clean, and her muscle damage is less severe than what was expected.

Spy x Family chapter 87 sees Sylvia assert that Fiona will be back to work before long as the latter realizes that the training she underwent for her revenge tennis match with Yor mitigated her injuries. Sylvia then commends Fiona for securing Wheeler despite how dangerous it was, adding that she shouldn't get herself killed since she cherishes and adores her as her subordinate.

Fiona responds by saying that she's cherished and adored because she obediently works herself to the bone. Sylvia then tells her not to push herself so hard, even for "his" sake. She exits soon after, leaving Fiona with the realization that her feelings for Twilight have been discovered. The chapter then shifts to the Forger household, where the entire family is eating breakfast made by Yor.

Spy x Family chapter 87 sees Loid say that Yor didn't need to make breakfast, but she responds by saying that she did so in order to allow Loid to spend all day resting. She says she will make up for messing up yesterday, while Loid thinks about his previous mission, which reveals to Anya what he was truly up to.

Anya asks if they can't go on an "ooting" today as a result, which Loid regretfully confirms. He then heads to his room to do some paperwork, while Yor and Anya play with each other in the main room. Anya reveals a lion plushie she bought at the zoo the previous day, causing Bond to get jealous as she fawns over it with Yorr.

Spy x Family chapter 87 sees Bond scruff up his fur to make it look like a lion's mane, with Anya calling him the king of the beasts. She then asks if he can become an elephant, but Bond is unable to stretch his nose. Anya then tries wetting Bond's neck to make him look like a giraffe, but he looks more like an alpaca.

Yor brushes Bond's hair, which he clearly enjoys. This prompts Anya to ask to have her hair brushed, which Yor does as Franky Franklin arrives with stuff for Loid. Anya greets Franky by saying they should brush his hair too, which he rejects since no one will know who he is.

The chapter ended with Loid briefly exiting his room to see what was going on before hearing a vase break and retreating with a tired look on his face.

Spy x Family chapter 87: In summation

Overall, Spy x Family chapter 87 is a relatively uneventful issue that focuses primarily on some adorable winding down after the latest full-fledged arc. While it does establish some setups for future events via Loid's "VIP patients," the issue largely focuses on being a carefree one with minimal plot investment.

One relatively plot-heavy aspect of the issue which was also very enjoyable was Sylvia teasing Fiona regarding her apparent and obvious love for Loid. This will undoubtedly make for some memorable comedy between the two when they reunite for a mission or otherwise.

