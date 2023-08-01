Spy x Family infliltrates J-league football in brand new collaboration

It was announced on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, that author and illustrator Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family series would be collaborating with Japan’s J-league football division. The collaboration will feature branded shirts, towels, acrylics, buttons, and more branded with the four members of the Forger family: Bond, Loid, Yor, and Anya.

The Spy x Family-adorned merchandise will come in the colors of a massive 45-team selection across three different J-league levels, with a varying amount of merchandise per team. The teams involved in the collaboration are both listed on the sports league’s official website and represented in a key visual featuring the Forgers via team logos at the top.

The Forgers are also seen sporting the gear of some of the teams from the J-league who are involved in the collaboration. Especially with the anticipation of the anime series’ second season and the franchise’s first film, this latest Spy x Family collaboration has only further increased discussion of and excitement for the series.

Spy x Family’s latest collaboration sees the Forgers get into football gear in exciting key visual

The latest

As mentioned above, the Forgers are seen wearing the gear of various J-league teams in the key visual for the division’s collaboration with the Spy x Family series. Loid is sporting Kawasaki Frontale gear, Bond in Kashima Antlers outfits, Anya in Yokohama F.Marines merchandise, and Yor in Sanfrecce Hiroshima stylings.

There’s also an additional key visual that features Anya and the various gear available in the collaboration in the F.Marines’ colorway. T-shirts, posters, buttons, and more are all seemingly part of the collaboration for the Yokohama-based club. As mentioned above, however, each team receives a varying amount of merchandise, meaning what's available for the Yokohama team may not be an option for other organizations.

The announcement comes as the Japanese national women’s team is on an impressive run in the FIFA World Cup in Australia. The team is next set to face the Norway women’s national team in the round of 16 on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 4 am Eastern Standard Time. The team most recently beat Spain 4-0 on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Spy x Family, meanwhile, is gearing up for a massive run of its own later this year with the release of the aforementioned film and the second television anime season. The former is set to open in Japanese theaters on December 22, 2023, while the latter is slated for a general October 2023 release window.

Fans will almost certainly see a full-fledged release date for the second season announced sometime in the coming weeks. Additionally, it’s expected that Crunchyroll will stream the series internationally as it airs in Japan, as they did for the series’ first season.

