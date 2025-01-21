JoJoLands chapter 23: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

JoJoLands chapter 23 is set to release on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 JST according to the official website for Shueisha’s Ultra Jump magazine. With Meryl Mei Qi in danger and Paco Lovelantes splitting off from Jodio Joestar and the others likewise, the manga’s next issue will likely focus on these two conflicts primarily.

However, Shueisha’s Ultra Jump serialization and its series lack a level of accessibility comparable to those series on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. This means that reading an official copy of JoJoLands chapter 23 may be difficult for international fans. Although this will change when the chapter is published in an official compilation volume, this could still be months away at best and years away at worst.

Nevertheless, fans are still excited to see how Jodio and co’s adventures in Hawai’i continue, even if it means being told what happens rather than reading the issue for themselves. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for JoJoLands chapter 23, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Trending

JoJoLands chapter 23 release date

JoJoLands chapter 23 should elaborate on Meryl Mei's current status, even if only briefly (Image via Shueisha)

JoJoLands chapter 23 is set to release on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 JST. As mentioned above, there is unfortunately no current exact release time for the series thanks to the lack of an official, free-to-read online source. Likewise, there’s unfortunately no international release date and times to discuss due to this unfortunate reality.

Where to read JoJoLands chapter 23

While Paco rushes to Meryl Mei's side, Jodio may be forced to take a more active role in JoJoLands chapter 23 (Image via Shueisha)

As such, the best option fans are left with is to buy a copy of the sixth volume for the series, which JoJoLands chapter 23 should be a part of, in terms of legal reading opportunities. Many independent manga websites publish unofficial translations of individual chapters regularly. However, these are typically considered illegal releases from unofficial sources, and can often be proven inaccurate come an officially translated release.

JoJoLands chapter 22 recap

Expand Tweet

JoJoLands chapter 22 began with Jodio and co in Paco’s car, heading to Acca Howler’s O’ahu residence. On the way, Usagi asked Charming Man about his coarse skin, which he said wasn’t a result of his Stand, but a physical trait of his family and his entire clan. He also described aspects of their existence and the fauna around his village that suggested them to be akin to Rock Humans from JoJoLion. The group then arrived at Howler’s residence, a docked superyacht.

They then went over their plan, which was to disguise Charming Man as Yokohama and Dragona as a Dolphin Bank employee so they could meet with Howler. Jodio would drive them to the yacht on a dinghy, while Paco and Usagi stayed behind on land to offer support. However, as they approached Howler’s yacht, Usagi and Jodio each received a coded message from Meryl Mei, disguised as a school-wide message blast to students.

She sent this message as Ningbo and Laem Chabang cornered her in her office and asked her questions about Paco. After staving them off initially, she eventually sent a second coded message to Jodio and co, which the two saw. They apprehended her after, with Ningbo attacking her with his Stand which inflated objects until they burst. The issue ended with Paco reading the updated message on Usagi’s phone and deciding to go help Meryl Mei.

What to expect from JoJoLands chapter 23 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

JoJoLands chapter 23 should first begin with a focus on Jodio Joestar, Dragona Joestar, and Charming Man as they board Acca Howler’s boat. The latter two will likely walk off with Howler shortly after making their business clear, while Key West stays behind to keep an eye on Jodio, who also stays behind. The two should likely begin speaking, with Key West attempting to discern the group’s true intentions and Jodio not giving anything up.

Chapter 23 should then shift focus to Usagi Aloha’oe, quickly showing what he’s up to after Paco left. This should prompt another shift in focus to Paco himself, likely setting up a brief flashback which will reveal how Paco and Meryl Mei met, as well as the role in his life. The issue should end by wrapping up this flashback before shifting focus a final time to Meryl Mei, who’ll likely activate her Stand and save herself from being seriously hurt.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback