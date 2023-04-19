Who is Usagi in JoJoLands, explained

JOJOLands is the ninth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, which is written and illustrated by Hirohiko Araki. This manga series was announced in September 2021. While it took some time, the first chapter of the series was finally released on February 17, 2023. The fanbase has been looking forward to this series for quite some time.

This particular story is set in Hawaii. The story revolves around Jodio Joestar who is a young boy living in Oahu. His goal in life is to become rich, and he encounters an array of interesting characters.

One such character is Usagi Alohaoe. He is considered an ally of the protagonist during the course of the JOJOLands series.

JOJOLands: About Usagi Alohaoe

Usagi Alohaoe is a 17-year-old American who’s currently a student in the series. He isn’t the most responsible student and has a laid-back approach to life. We even see the young boy approaching Jodio for drugs. He is also seen with a lot of cash in the school bus, and decided to take part in a heist.

He also displays tardiness quite often and dismisses others’ concerns or reactions. Despite his vices and bad attitude, Usagi is actually quite smart in the manga series. He proved his intelligence when he gave an explanation on the difference between a flask and a beaker. He also provided an explanation of 'a'ā lava.

As for his abilities, he is a Stand user. His Stand is known as Matte Kudasai. This is an interesting Stand that can take the shape of any object that people other than Usagi Alohaoe want. It’s a wish-granting Stand that is perfect for situations like a heist.

One such example was when Dragona Joestar expressed their wish for a camera. The Stand went to an existing CCTV camera and cloned itself. It also created a recording that was fake by altering people’s facial features. This allowed them to infiltrate a building. This Stand in JOJOLands has incredible capabilities for missions that require stealth.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: JOJOLands plot in brief

This story of JOJOLands is set in Oahu, Hawaii, where Dua Lipa is one of the most popular singers. COVID-19 is still a massive concern at this point in time. The story is about a young 15-year-old kid named Jodio Joestar. He currently lives with his mother and brother. Despite his young age, Jodio is a drug dealer in his school. One day, his employer offers him the chance to take part in a heist that involves stealing a 6 million Dollar diamond that is held by a person of Japanese origin.

Given that his aim in life was to become rich, he obliges and takes part in the heist. While a heist such as this is nearly impossible for the average human being, a Stand User should be able to pull it off. Question is, does Jodio have what it takes to pull it off? Will the young boy do what it takes to reach the top of the food chain and conquer his quest of becoming a rich man?

