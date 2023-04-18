JoJoLands chapter 3: Jodio and co's plan goes awry with the appearance of a new Stand user

JoJoLands chapter 3 was released on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, bringing with it an exciting set of developments to the current arc for the series. Especially intriguing is the appearance of a third party who is seemingly set on getting the diamond for themselves. While unconfirmed, this seems to be the party’s goal based on the issue’s events.

JoJoLands chapter 3 also provides even more of a connection between its Rohan Kishibe and Rohan from Diamond Is Unbreakable. While it’s still unconfirmed if the two are truly the same person, fans get more evidence that suggests this in the latest issue. Hopefully, the upcoming chapters will finally clarify this beyond any doubt for fans.

JoJoLands chapter 3 sows the seeds for intervention by a third party and a possible betrayal from within

JoJoLands chapter 3: Operation start

JoJoLands chapter 3 starts with a continued focus on Jodio and co’s raid on what was revealed to be Rohan Kishibe’s house. The goal is to steal a massive and incredibly valuable diamond from Kishibe’s possession. At the start of the latest issue, Jodio Joestar is outside on the patio watching Rohan swim, while Paco Lovelantes, Dragona Joestar, and Usagi Alohaoe try and locate the diamond.

Jodio moves behind the chair where Rohan’s iPad is, grabbing it while he isn’t looking. He confirms via the iPad that this is indeed the real Rohan Kishibe, with a manuscript for the fictitious Pink Dark Boy series written by Kishibe being found on the iPad. This is also the same name as the manga Kishibe wrote during his appearance in Diamond is Unbreakable.

JoJoLands chapter 3 sees Jodio briefly nerd out over this as a fan of anime and manga, while Dragona is shown using their stand, Smooth Operators, to open the door to the mansion. Usagi, meanwhile, notices a cat walking around the front yard. Dragona tells Jodio that they got in successfully, with the latter responding in kind that there are no issues on his end.

STICKER ⋆ ⁽ᴶᴶᴮᴬ₋ᴺᴱᵂˢ⁾ @StickerTricker



#JOJOLands3 #TheJOJOLands So Rohan, Bakin, Covid, & Pink Dark Boy are in both universes but the Morioh symbol is still the one from Part 4 in Hot Summer Martha. Either he’s just a simple copy or this man actually traveled dimension’s lmao So Rohan, Bakin, Covid, & Pink Dark Boy are in both universes but the Morioh symbol is still the one from Part 4 in Hot Summer Martha. Either he’s just a simple copy or this man actually traveled dimension’s lmao #JOJOLands3 #TheJOJOLands https://t.co/cB9ePmvjXQ

The trio then head inside the house, with Dragona reminding them that their target is the diamond only. They warn others not to steal anything else since it’ll only cause more issues for their eventual departure from the island. Hilariously, as they say this, Paco and Usagi are shown to have already stolen several items for themselves.

JoJoLands chapter 3 then sees Dragona tell the others to put everything back, adding that the safe is likely a hidden one. This prompts Usagi to cut up a painting to look for the safe, unfortunately not finding it. Paco is shown to have seemingly pocketed some cash without either Usagi or Dragona knowing, while the latter continues searching the house.

They then find a room with several pieces of volcanic rock scattered about, as well as a bunch of chemist flasks and other equipment of the sort. Jodio, meanwhile, has found photos of volcanoes on the iPad as the other group finds this room. He questions why Kishibe is so fascinated with volcanoes and went to a dangerously active volcano area, before deducing that he could just be interested in all sorts of things as a mangaka.

Based @BasedNika56



#JOJOLANDS3 Good chapter, but wow I have forgotten how annoying reading monthly manga is. Next 10 years will be tough Good chapter, but wow I have forgotten how annoying reading monthly manga is. Next 10 years will be tough#JOJOLANDS3 https://t.co/47U0vqkVu0

JoJoLands chapter 3 then returns to the trio inside, where they’re debating what’s going on in the room and why the equipment is there. Usagi corrects the verbiage the group is using but adds essentially nothing significant to the immediate task at hand. The issue then jumps back to Jodio, who has found pictures of a dog on Rohan’s iPad.

Jodio assumes that this is Rohan’s dog, whom he left in Japan, when he sees the cat from earlier sniffing around the patio. He questions, assuming his guess on the dog is true, whose cat has been walking around the property while they’ve been there. This is when Rohan gets out of the pool, prompting a seemingly scared Jodio to replace the iPad without the former seeing.

JoJoLands chapter 3 then sees Jodio communicate with the trio, alerting them that Rohan has gotten out of the pool. Furthermore, he shares his feeling that Rohan is about to head inside, warning the team to get out of there now. Dragona asks if they’ve been spotted, which Jodio confirms they haven’t, but nevertheless warns them to get out of there.

Zach CR: Slam Dunk @onearmedhokage #JojoLands3



This kid Jodio can’t go 5 minutes without looking at an IPad This kid Jodio can’t go 5 minutes without looking at an IPad #JojoLands3 This kid Jodio can’t go 5 minutes without looking at an IPad https://t.co/zZfUsUjZiw

Meanwhile, Rohan is outside talking about the cat, questioning where it came from and whether or not it’s a stray. He adds that it’s strange for a cat to show up all of a sudden, questioning if it belongs to “someone.” Jodio hears this, clearly recognizing that the cat isn’t Rohan’s before yet again warning Dragona that something bad is about to happen with Rohan heading inside.

JoJoLands chapter 3 sees Dragona counter that they haven’t found the diamond yet, but Jodio responds that if they’re found, the mission becomes a robbery. This will give them intense heat as they try to flee the island of Hawai’i, adding that they should just try again on a different day. Dragona initially agrees to this, but Paco and Usagi then announce that they’ve found the safe behind a bookcase in the volcanic rock room.

Dragona doesn’t respond at first, with a shot of Rohan walking towards the house being shown. Usagi and Paco yell out to her once more, adding that they’ve come so far and shouldn’t just leave now. This convinces Dragona to go through with stealing the diamond right now, telling them to keep watch while she opens the safe.

JoJoLands chapter 3: An unforeseen attack

JOL @Saitamagoated something about Dragona calling Smooth Operator as their kids is heartwarming to me 🫶 #JOJOLANDS3 something about Dragona calling Smooth Operator as their kids is heartwarming to me 🫶 #JOJOLANDS3 https://t.co/YGFCKIhHQg

JoJoLands chapter 3 sees Dragona summon her Smooth Operators stand, while Jodio questions why they’re continuing despite his warnings. Rohan then enters the house, but his attention is suddenly caught by something. He realizes it’s raining outside, walks back out, and questions how a sun shower can happen when the sky is totally clear.

He’s then stabbed by a cactus spine, seemingly as a result of the rain, which is all but confirmed to be due to Jodio’s November Rain Stand. While Rohan is distracted, Jodio reaches out to the others, asking if they think they can make it in time. He then notices the cat heading inside, which Rohan seemingly notices as well.

JoJoLands chapter 3 then brings readers back inside, where Smooth Operators is struggling with the safe due to the exact type it is. Dragona says that it’s pretty heavy for her stand, with Paco calming her down and saying they have plenty of time. Usagi, however, nervously points out the cat, which is walking down the hallway towards them.

Skurniak @Skurniaak #JojoLands #JojoLands3

Dragona: Okay, we just need to steal the diamond, don't take anything els....



Paco and Usagi: Dragona: Okay, we just need to steal the diamond, don't take anything els....Paco and Usagi: #JojoLands #JojoLands3 Dragona: Okay, we just need to steal the diamond, don't take anything els....Paco and Usagi: https://t.co/5eMqdRMker

No one says or does anything as the cat passes them by, but Usagi does point out that it’s the same cat that was wandering around outside before. As he says this, Dragona opens the safe, revealing the diamond inside. The group celebrates, saying they need to verify it and then depart and get back home.

However, JoJoLands chapter 3 then sees Dragona notice that a volcanic rock is in the safe along with the diamond, questioning why this is. Meanwhile, Paco confirms the diamond’s legitimacy, calling their 6 million-dollar share theirs. After Dragona puts the diamond in Paco’s bag, the trio exit the room through the doorway.

Suddenly and unexpectedly, Paco’s leg is tied up by a mysterious string, causing him to fall to the floor and causing Usagi and Dragona to bump into him. He questions if it's a fishing line wrapped around him as the string seemingly gets tighter. It then begins cutting into his flesh, to the point where blood is spurting out of the area it’s wrapped around.

JoJoLands chapter 3 shows Dragona and Usagi having no idea what to do, questioning what’s happening as they try and help Paco get it off his leg. However, the string then wraps around Dragona’s arm, tightening around her in the same way it did Paco. The string then goes for Usagi, but he seemingly jumps out of the way in time to avoid it.

The string is then seen heading down the hall before becoming translucent, with the others adding that it’s like fishing wire that floats. They question if it's a security system, but Usagi points out that the cat must’ve set up the string. They question what he means, but Usagi elaborates that this is clearly a stand attack, with the cat having targeted them for it this whole time.

JoJoLands chapter 3 then returns to Rohan, who deduces that “something” is happening due to the fact that the cat went inside the house. He also adds that he has a bad feeling about the rain suddenly showing up out of nowhere, pointing out that it doesn’t seem like a natural phenomenon due to it only affecting a certain area.

More specifically, he points out that the rain is localized to the table and chairs where he left his iPad. He adds that the cactus spines are also suspicious, prompting Jodio to radio in to the others and warn them that Rohan Kishibe is someone who can see “them,” obviously meaning stands. He adds that they’re in trouble now as the issue comes to an end.

JoJoLands chapter 3: In summation

JoJoLands chapter 3 is an incredibly exciting and engaging issue, adding some intense suspense and mystery to the opening arc of the series. While Jodio and the team’s mission is obviously the focus, there are also some subtle details in this issue regarding Rohan’s identity. His fictitious manga still being called Pink Dark Boy is a particularly exciting reference to his past identity.

The issue also shows the chemistry between Dragona, Paco, and Jodio in an exciting manner. While Usagi is obviously a part of the current team as well, the difference in his bond and behavior with the group versus that of the aforementioned trio is palpable. If nothing else, it makes for a great path of development for Usagi should he remain loyal to the group.

Alternatively, JoJoLands chapter 3 could be sowing the seeds for Usagi’s eventual betrayal. One piece of evidence for this in the issue is his dodging the string attack, as if he understood how the power worked. Combined with his Stand being a reference to the band King Crimson, whose only previous reference in JoJo’s is Diavolo’s stand, fans are beginning to become suspicious of the young Usagi.

Be sure to keep up with all JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes