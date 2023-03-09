JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: November Rain is the most unique Joestar Stand yet

Part 9 of Hirohiko Araki’s magnum opus JoJo's Bizarre Adventures is finally out, sending the fandom into a frenzy with its February 2023 release. The star of The JoJoLands is the fifteen-year-old, high school gangster Jodio Joestar, who has flaunted quite the unique Stand in the arc that has gotten the fans talking.

Jodio’s Stand November Rain is not like any other Stands we have seen so far in the manga and anime, and has piqued the curiosity of the fandom. In this article, we will discuss what makes November Rain stand apart from the crowd and why is it such a big deal.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the JoJoLands arc of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures manga.

November Rain is like no other Stand in JoJo's Bizarre Adventures

Stands are an elemental narrative piece in JoJo's Bizarre Adventures manga, which undoubtedly has also made it in the JoJoLands arc. However, this time the Stand has strayed miles from tradition. November rain, an obvious nod to the 80s classic rock ballad by Guns n’ Roses, does physically resemble to any Stands in the past. Before we dig deeper, let's see what a Stand is.

A Stand of a character is the physical manifestation of their life energy or spiritual energy. It takes a humanoid form and aids in any combat that its owner might chose to engage it in. Stands are known to possess superpowers, unique to the individual Stand User.

What does November Rain look like in JoJo's Bizarre Adventures?

Now, what has raised eyebrows in the JoJoLands arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, is that Jodio’s Stand November Rain is not a humanoid-shaped entity. In other words, it does physically resemble a human. It is definitely a first of its kind and still remains an enigma for the most part.

November Rain looks like a mechanical spider with four long legs and a human-like robotic head. We know that its power, as suggested by the name, is to summon rain droplets heavy enough to put a dent on the ground where it falls and powerful enough to crush someone.

However, the true extent of its abilities remains unknown. We will get to see more of its powers with regard to Jodio’s character development through the narrative.

Steel Ball Run Arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures is known for completely changing the narrative flow from the previous parts by setting the story in an alternate timeline. This stark change has been reflected in the Stands as well, the unique November Rain, although the first of the anomaly, is certainly not the only one to incorporate novel elements in the design.

Several of the previous Stands had begun to stray from the traditional humanoid structure. It can be safely speculated that Stands in the future will also adopt such quirky designs, keeping up with the evolution of the narrative and the art style.

Since Stands depend on the psyche and spirit of its Stand User, most Stands that belong to villains tend to be different from the usual ones. Prominent examples are Notorious B.I.G, Aqua Necklace, Limp Bizkit, and more. This attribute might also explain why Jodio’s Stand is such a startling anomaly.

