100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other syndications in Japan, as per the anime's official website. Following its release, the episode will be streamed on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, and other streaming services with English subs.

In the previous episode, Rentaro Aijo and her girlfriends participated in the Food Fight Festival. Rentaro hoped the competition would help her soulmates, especially Kurumi Haraga, get along with everyone. With the Power of Love, Rentaro's team defied the odds and clinched the victory. Given how the episode ended, fans are excited for 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3's release.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3 release date and time

Rentaro Aijo in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As per the anime's official website and the original release schedule, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3 will be released on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other channels in Japan. However, because of the differences in the simulcast timings, the episode will be released 30 minutes later in other regions.

Trending

The release dates and timings for 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3, as per their corresponding time zones, are mentioned below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, January 26, 2025 6 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, January 26, 2025 8 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, January 26, 2025 9 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, January 26, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, January 26, 2025 2 PM Central European Time Sunday, January 26, 2025 3 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, January 26, 2025 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, January 26, 2025 10 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, January 26, 2025 11:30 PM

Where to watch 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3?

Nano, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Interested anime enthusiasts in Japan can enjoy the television broadcast of 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3 on Tokyo MX, and later on BS11, KBS Tokyo, AT-X, and Sun TV. Additionally, the episode will be digitally distributed on ABEMA Premium, d Anime Store, and other services in the nation.

Anime lovers from North America, Central America, South America, Oceania, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, and India can stream 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3 on Crunchyroll, along with other titles from the Winter 2025 line-up.

In addition to Crunchyroll, the episode can be streamed for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Fans can also watch the episode on Aniplus TV, Bilibili Global, and other streaming services.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 recap

Expand Tweet

The episode begins with the Food Fight Festival's host explaining the rules to everyone. She reveals that teams of up to ten can compete in five rounds. Additionally, teams can freely swap participants for each round. The team with the highest total points at the end of all rounds wins the competition.

While Rentaro certainly wants to win the contest, his prime goal is to bring his soulmates closer. Especially, he wants to help Kurumi, who's not used to dealing with people, get along with his other girlfriends by working alongside them. The festival begins with the preliminary round, where Rentaro Aijo's clever strategy secures them the third rank.

The host of the Food Fight Festival (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As they proceed to the next level, the main rounds of the festival begin. Aside from Rentaro's team, the two other groups are the Gorilla Syndicate Team (second place), and Chankonomnishiki, the undisputed champion. Meanwhile, Kurumi Haraga says she wants to participate in every round.

She feels it won't matter even if others accompany her. Although she undermines the value of teamwork, her experience at the festival changes her mind. From Shizuka to Nano to Hakari to Hahari, everyone contributes to their team's cause.

Kurumi and others, as seen in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation)

Eventually, Rentaro's team enters the finale, where Kurumi Haraga understands how wrong she has been about Rentaro's other girlfriends. She realizes she should have relied on them a bit more. Seeing Kurumi in peril against Chankonomnishiki, Rentaro, and others join Kurumi in the final round.

They secure the victory with tremendous effort. The win at the Food Fight Festival changes Kurumi's ideology, and she celebrates with everyone. The episode ends with Kurumi Haraga kissing Rentaro Aijo after the competition.

What to expect in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3? (speculative)

Hakari, Hahari, and Kurumi in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3 will likely cover the manga from chapter 27 onward and show Rentaro Aijo and Hakari facing an interesting situation with the other girls turned into babies. In addition, the episode could reveal Rentaro's next soulmate.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback