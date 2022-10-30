8 lovable anime characters who also happen to be maids

Many anime fans love characters who are portrayed as maids. Unsurprisingly, there is no shortage of characters who work in this profession. This list won't be ranked in any particular order, but the defining criteria is that these characters must adhere to the typical characterizations of a maid in an anime series.

That means somebody who only wears the signature outfit for a few-second gag won't be eligible. Similarly, this list will focus on female characters only. There are plenty of anime characters to choose from based on this criteria, especially since some of them come from popular series you might know and love.

8 anime maids who have a riveting storyline

1) Misaki Ayuzawa (Maid Sama!)

The main protagonist of Maid Sama! (Image via JC Staff)

Misaki's part-time work at the Maid Latte is a significant part of this anime. The basic premise of this show is that she's the president of a high school, while also being engaged in part-time work to support her sister and mother.

She's shown to be easily annoyed with men and their questionable behavior, although she eventually falls in love with Takumi Usui. This romance is a significant part of the plot, with the show's beginning primarily focusing on the more comical elements of their dynamic.

The anime ends prematurely, but the manga continues to explore their relationship. Long after the show ends, Misaki would only marries Usui and works in a different profession altogether. She's still the tough girl she was back then, even if she is a diplomat ten years later.

2) Rem (Re: Zero)

Her twin sister is also a maid (Image via White Fox)

Rem and her twin sister Ram are two incredibly iconic anime characters, undeniably among the most famous maids in the industry. Rem is the blue-haired one who is more reserved than her red-haired sister. Interestingly enough, both sisters are Oni, who were only born with one horn.

Of the two, Rem is by far the more popular one. Her popularity even eclipses the main protagonist by a wide margin. Rem's character has an emotional development, and her romance with Subaru is immensely loved by anime fans. Not to mention, her personality is considered endearing by the fanbase.

3) Ranko Mannen (Akiba Maid War)

This underrated series is on HIDIVE (Image via PA Works)

An anime series about maid cafes fighting gang wars among each other is a bizarre yet strangely exciting concept. Naturally, this particular show also has several characters that would qualify for a list like this one. Ranko Mannen is the most popular character, much more than even Nagomi Wahira.

She's 35 years old and is highly proficient when it comes to using a gun. This skill set is best seen in one of the most memorable scenes in this anime. In the first episode, she goes on a complete massacre against other maids in a brilliant sequence of an animated shootout.

That moment was utterly ridiculous yet incredible at the same time. Ranko continues to be loved as the series progresses, so it's no surprise that she stole the show upon her arrival.

4) Virgo (Fairy Tail)

A Celestial Spirit (Image via A-1 Pictures)

This maid used to work with the corrupt Everlue before switching sides and aligning herself with Lucy. Like the other Celestial Spirits, she's named after a Zodiac Sign and is even summonable by Lucy, like most of them.

It is also worth noting that her design changed quite a bit when she was with Everlue compared to her time with Lucy. Back then, she had a gorilla-like appearance. Virgo is a bit silly but still charming.

5) Roberta (Black Lagoon)

She's much stronger than she looks (Image via Madhouse)

Not all maids are necessarily great at their jobs. Roberta is a classic example since her cleaning skills are rather lackluster. Nonetheless, she is still a well-loved anime character and is one of the more popular ones in Black Lagoon.

This assassin has a troubled past and joined this profession in a bid to get away from it. Unfortunately for Roberta, it doesn't end up the way she wanted. Additionally, she's unbelievably powerful in this world and is often seen as one of the strongest in the series. She even did the fantastic shootout sequence before Ranko Mannen.

6) Tohru (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid)

In terms of popularity, she's one of the higher-ranked characters on this list (Image via Kyoto Animation)

A Chaos Dragon is supposed to hate humans but becomes a housekeeper for a bizarre premise. Nevertheless, Tohru is one of the first anime characters one might think of when it comes to this profession.

She works hard, dresses in the usual outfit, and deeply loves her master, exhibiting all the traits that anime fans love. It is vital to mention that her true form is a big green dragon that looks radically different from what readers see in the above image.

7) Mary Saotome (Kakegurui Twin)

Mary's outfit in her gambling den (Image via MAPPA)

Mary Saotome was originally the main character in Kakegurui, but this entry is about her status as a protagonist in the prequel anime Kakegurui Twin. She tries to thrive in Hyakkaou Private Academy, but it's challenging to do so when she comes from a low-income family. Thus, Mary has to rely on her gambling skills.

She eventually gains control of a gambling den and decides to dress up as a maid, along with her friends. It would seem like it's a one-time gag, but she wears this outfit much more than one would assume in the official manga.

The purpose of this costume is to attract customers to her gambling den. Sure enough, she succeeds in that goal, even if she's not doing traditional maid work.

8) Mey-Rin (Black Butler)

How she looks when she's not sniping (Image via A-1 Pictures)

This maid works for the Phantomhive family but is notoriously bad at her housekeeping job. While her skills are pretty lousy, her targets as a sniper make her incredibly worthwhile to the estate.

Without her goofy-looking glasses, she's supposedly able to see targets from nearly a thousand miles away. The popular butler Sebastian even appreciates her sniper skills, leading to her having a crush on him.

