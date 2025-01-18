Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 is set to be released on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 12 am JST. The episode will air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA and Japanese channels like Tokyo MX. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Sung Jinwoo raid the Demon Castle after taking a one-week break from the real world. On the other hand, Jinwoo's long-lost father emerged from a Gate in another country, claiming the arrival of a disaster against whom the strongest Hunters might seem like a joke.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 release date, time, and countdown

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 will be released on January 26, 2025, at 12 am (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release dates and timing will vary based on different regions of the world. Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday January 25, 2025 07:00 am Eastern Time Saturday January 25, 2025 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday January 25, 2025 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday January 25, 2025 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday January 25, 2025 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday January 25, 2025 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday January 26, 2025 12:00 am Australian Central Time Sunday January 26, 2025 01:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4?

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 will air nationally on Japanese Television. The episode will also air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV. Moreover, just like most series from the Winter 2025 Anime Season, the episode will also air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA, U-Next, and other related ones.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 will be available for international fans on Crunchyroll. The episode will air 2:30 minutes after it airs in Japan, with English subtitles. The streaming options (in English) include Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3 recap

Sung Jinwoo and Iron as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3, titled Still a Long Way to Go, commenced with a focus on Jinwoo's shadow army fighting a hoard of demons inside a gate. Surprisingly, this was the first time the protagonist revealed his army to Jinho. After clearing the gate, both of them visited a local restaurant, where Jinho revealed that he might take over his father's guild after talking to this father.

Sung Jinwoo told him to complete this task in his free time as he was also about to go somewhere else for a while. The episode then shifted to another country where a Hunter emerged from a gate, claiming to be a foreign person. He was then kept in confinement until Hwang Dongsoo returned (as he was bilingual).

In the series' home country, Jinwoo bid farewell to his sister for a week as he was about to raid the Demon Castle. He received the castle's key in a previous raid. After entering the castle, Jinwoo was tasked to collect (kill) 10,000 demon souls to progress to the next level. While killing demons, the protagonist receives the key to the next level of the Demon Castle.

Sung Jinwoo's shadow army as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After killing the required amount of demons, the protagonist confronts Vulcan, the Ruler of the Demon Castle's lower floors. So, to commence battle, Jinwoo called his shadow army, which took care of the small soldiers. On the other hand, Jinwoo had a head-on-head combat with Vulcan. Their battle eventually resulted in Jinwoo's triumph, who rushed to the next level and defeated the next boss, Metus.

In the real world, Hwang Dongsoo confronted the foreign Hunter and confirmed that he was Jinwoo's father. Dongsoo claimed that Jinwoo was dead and wanted to kill the foreign Hunter, too. However, Dongsoo was utterly defeated by the foreign Hunter. On the other hand, Jinwoo was returning from the Demon Castle after collecting two elements needed to contrast the Elixir of Life.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4: What to expect? (Speculative)

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 is titled I Need To Stop Faking. The title might be presumably targeted towards the protagonist who is faking himself as a low-ranked Hunter, even though he became an S-rank hunter (or even higher) after the Double Dungeon incident.

Given the incidents in the previous episode, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 might see the protagonist's return to the real world. Moreover, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 might also see the aftermath of Dongsoo vs the foreign Hunter, where the former was obliterated.

