The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 3 will be released on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The episode will air on Japanese TV channels like Nippon Television, Animax, and other related ones. International fans can stream the episode according to the designated timings.

The previous episode saw the Caravan reach the Imperial Castle which the consorts and their maids enjoyed. However, it left behind a mystery in the form of fragrances that were lethal to Lady Gyokuyou's pregnancy. Moreover, this 'poison' also took the life of one consort.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 3 release date and time for all major regions

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 3 will be released on January 24, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST). This release time is specific for audience residing in Japan and will vary for the rest of the world. According to different timezones, the release schedule is as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday January 24, 2025 6:40 am Eastern Time Friday January 24, 2025 9:40 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday January 24, 2025 2:40 pm Central European Time Friday January 24, 2025 3:40 pm Indian Standard Time Friday January 24, 2025 8:10 pm Philippine Time Friday January 24, 2025 10:40 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday January 24, 2025 11:40 pm Australian Central Time Saturday January 25, 2025 1:10 am

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 3: Where to watch?

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 3 will air on local TV channels like Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode as per its local timing. Moreover, the sequel series will also be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.

For international fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 3 will stream on Crunchyroll, approximately 2:30 minutes after its broadcast in Japan. The sequel series can also be available on Netflix, which requires a subscription.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 2 recap

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 2, titled Caravan, commenced with Jinshi approving the Caravan's arrival to the Imperial Palace. Accordingly, the consorts gave their list of clothes and other things to their maids so that they could buy them. As this was Maomao's first Caravan, she wanted to know what the Cavaran would offer.

The next day, the Caravan started and Xiaolin accompanied Maomao. As they watched everyone buying clothes, Xiaolin asked Maomao to accompany her the next day since the consorts would continue their shopping for the first day only. When Maomao returned to his house, she learned that the maids had bought particularly loose clothes for Lady Gyokuyou.

Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

As Lady Gyokuyou's pregnancy was still a secret, Maomao asked the maids to buy new clothes for her that were not different than the normal ones. The next day, Maomao went with Xiaolin and bought a hairpin for the latter. Moreover, these two also encountered Shisui.

The next day, the maids encountered a foul smell that was emerging from the consorts' fragrance-filled clothes. However, these clothes had herbs that were lethal to Lady Gyokuyou's pregnancy. This hinted that her pregnancy news was already leaked and that someone was trying to kill the consort's unborn baby.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 3: What to expect? (speculative)

A female character as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 3 is titled Human Fungus. As indicated by the climax of the previous episode, the next episode might reveal more information about the imposter who is spreading poison in the Imperial Palace.

Moreover, episode 3 title suggests that it might also introduce a new disease called the Human Fungus. Will Maomao be able to solve this poison mystery before it's too long? Fans will find that out in the upcoming episode.

