100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2: Rentaro's team lights up the Food Fight Festival with the "Power of Love"

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2, titled The Opening! Fierce Battle!, was released on January 19, 2025, on Tokyo MX and other networks in Japan. In the episode, Rentaro Aijo participates in the Food Fight Festival, an eating contest with his soulmates, hoping it would help Kurumi get along with others.

Produced by Bibury Animation Studios, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 effectively portrays iconic events from the manga, focusing on Rentaro's chemistry with his partners. Additionally, it is pivotal for Kurumi's character growth.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2: Rentaro's team clears the preliminaries with a sound strategy

The event's announcer in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Picking up from the previous episode, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 begins with the Food Fight Festival's host explaining the rules before commencing the contest. She mentions that teams of up to ten will compete in five rounds at the festival. Moreover, teams are free to swap participants for each round if they deem it necessary.

The team with the highest total score at the end of the five rounds wins. In 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2, Rentaro Aijo's actual intention for competing is to help Kurumi, who's not used to dealing with people, get along with the gang by working alongside them.

Rentaro's girlfriends in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The festival begins with a preliminary round, where the contestants will have to eat bowls of rice. However, that's not all. The venue has a wide range of side dishes arranged to ensure eating rice won't be monotonous. While contestants can eat as many side dishes as they want, they won't count in the score; only the amount of rice a team can consume matters.

Nano realizes that eating side dishes would be inefficient, as they would only fill up their stomach. For the preliminary round, Rentaro feels he can't send everyone, as it will only hurt their chances for the remaining rounds. Meanwhile, Kurumi Haraga wants to participate in every round. She doesn't quite grasp the idea of working with others yet.

Rentaro eats the bowls of rice (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Rentaro Aijo then decides to enter the round with Kurumi. As the round begins, they dive into as many bowls of rice as possible. Suddenly, the boy observes Kurumi trying out a delicious side dish. Seeing her enjoying the dish gives Rentaro an idea.

He dashes the other way and brings more side dishes to Kurumi. As she gobbles them up, others are influenced. Rentaro's strategy involves having others fill up their stomachs with side dishes; he knows Kurumi's high metabolism will be the key to their victory. His strategy works in their favor, as the group proceeds to the next round in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2: The main round begins

Chankonomnishiki in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Only three teams pass the preliminary round, with Rentaro's group being the third. The second place is occupied by the Gorilla Syndicate Team, a group comprised of five adult women, while the first place is taken by the solo competitor, Chankonomnishiki, an enormous person, resembling a One Piece character (as Rentaro describes).

The Food Fight Festival in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 moves to the main rounds. The food for the first round is the Bubble Tea. Unfortunately, Rentaro Aijo's stomach doesn't have any more space, so he passes the round. Instead of him, Shizuka joins Kurumi in the first main round.

The undisputed champion, Chankonomnishiki, takes a huge lead over the other contestants, who struggle to gulp the drink due to the strong elasticity of the high-quality tapioca. However, Shizuka, who has a tiny mouth, chews them faster than anyone. Thanks to her, Rentaro's team moves to second place.

Eiai Nano in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Following that, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 begins the second round, where the contestants will get points based on how fast they can eat ten sushis. Confident of her speed, Eiai Nano joins the party with Kurumi. Instead of chewing them like Kurumi, Nano gulps them down.

Unfortunately, her stomach gets full before she can finish the last piece of sushi. Yet, with the Gorilla team slowly catching up, she realizes she must do something fast. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 shows Eiai Nao dashing toward the establishment's tower to eat the final sushi.

Since she's scared of heights, the sensation allows her to eat one final piece. With Nano and Kurumi's victory, Rentaro's team maintains their second rank just before the champion, Chankonomnishiki. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 doesn't show the third round, where the teams eat "insanely spicy Mapo tofu."

Hakari, Hahari, and Kurumi in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

However, Karane and Kusuri, who participate in the third round with Kurumi, ensure they don't lose their rank. Meanwhile, Hakari and her mother, Hahari, team up for the penultimate round along with Kurumi, where they dig into cakes. Suddenly, Hakari remembers that eating cake will make them gain weight.

The move becomes effective on the members of the Gorilla Syndicate Team, who hesitate to take another bite. Unfortunately, Hahari and Hakari fall victim to their own narrative. Yet, they recollect themselves and successfully complete the round. The Gorilla team wonders how Rentaro and his team can effortlessly win each round. Rentaro Aijo then reminds them that it's because of the Power of Love.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2: Kurumi's ideology changes in the moment of peril

Rentaro's girlfriends, as seen struggling (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As the final round is about to begin, nobody except Kurumi in Rentaro's team has any space left in their stomach. The ultimate challenge begins with the participants having to eat the maximum number of ramen bowls. The first group to perish is the Gorilla Syndicate Team. Their leader earnestly tries to push on.

Her tremendous fightback moves the other members as they try to support her. Yet, they all end up going to the hospital. On the other hand, Kurumi Haraga tries her best to gulp down the noodles. However, she realizes she should have relied on her teammates a bit more.

There was no reason for her to participate in every round. As for Chankonomnishiki, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 reveals the contestant is a fraud. He has been using a robotic costume to fake-eat the items.

Kurumi feeds Rentaro (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

There's a container inside the costume, where the food is being dumped. He chides Kurumi's futile attempt to win the contest. As tears flow from Kurumi's eyes, Rentaro and others are moved by the "Power of Love." As per the contest's rules, they join Kurumi in the middle of the contest.

Toward the end, Chankonomnishiki realizes the container is almost full, so he resorts to actually eating the noodles. The final round drains almost everyone, including the Champion. Reeling on the floor, Kurumi tries to take one final beat to win the contest.

Interestingly, Chankonomnishiki does the same. Just then, in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2, Rentaro Aijo says something to Kurumi in her ear. Suddenly, Kurumi Haraga feeds Rentaro, who happily gulps down the food. Seeing him eat the final bite makes the champion throw up.

Kurumi Haraga in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Rentaro reveals that he has all the space in his stomach for the food that's being fed to him with love. Eventually, the Food Fight Festival in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 brings Kurumi to get along with Rentaro's other girlfriends.

After the festival, Kurumi Haraga reminds Rentaro that he promised her during the finals that he would let her eat anything she wanted. The boy wonders why Kurumi is suddenly talking about food. Just then, Kurumi Haraga kisses Rentaro Aijo. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 ends on a sweet note, with Rentaro and Kurumi becoming closer than ever.

Conclusion

One of the major highlights of 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 was how Rentaro's plan to bring his girlfriends closer worked. By allowing them to compete in a festival that required cooperation, Rentaro could change Kurumi's ideologies. At the same time, he grew closer to his new soulmate. Overall, it was a wholesome episode.

