Red Cat Ramen anime reveals July 2024 release date and more

Friday, March 22, 2024, saw the official website for the Red Cat Ramen anime reveal a new promotional video and key visual, as well as additional cast members and the anime’s July 2024 release date. The television anime series is set to be released on July 4, 2024, at 11:56 am JST. The official website also specified the channel information, as well as an early screening opportunity in Japan.

In addition, the latest promotional video for the Red Cat Ramen anime series also revealed and previewed the anime’s opening theme song Akaneko (Red Cat) by Wednesday Campanella. While the anime’s ending theme has yet to be revealed, this will likely be announced in the coming weeks and months as the Summer 2024 anime season draws nearer.

The Red Cat Ramen anime will serve as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator ANGYAMAN’s original manga series of the same name. ANGYAMAN’s original manga first began serialization in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication catalog in March 2022, where it is still ongoing and regularly serialized.

Red Cat Ramen anime confirms July 4, 2024, television premiere with early theatrical screenings in June

As mentioned above, the latest promotional video for the Red Cat Ramen anime series confirmed the anime’s release date on Japanese television as Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 11:56 am Japanese Standard Time. The series will air on TBS and 28 other channels in Japan. This premiere will be preceded by early theatrical screenings, which will run the first three episodes of the series in Japanese theaters from June 14-27, 2024.

Kenjiro Tsuda stars in the anime as Bunzo, and is joined by newly announced cast members Noriaki Sugiyama as Sasaki, Michiyo Murase as Sabu, Rie Kugimiya as Hana, Saori Hayami as Krishna, and Kurumi Orihara as Tamako Yashiro. Hisatoshi Shimiuzu is directing the anime at E&H Production, with Michinori Chiba designing the characters, and Toru Kubo overseeing and writing the series scripts. E&H Production and Good Smile Company are producing the anime.

The MANGA Plus service serializes the manga in English, and describes its story as follows:

“Meet Tamako, who's found her way into an interview at a ramen shop run solely by cats. When the feline manager asks if she likes cats, Tamako admits that she's actually more of a dog person...only to be hired on the spot! But her job description isn't quite what she expects ? rather than serving ramen, she's now a dedicated cat caretaker...?!”

The ongoing manga series has currently been collected into seven compilation volumes, with the latest being released in Japan on March 4, 2024. None of these volumes have been translated into English as of this article’s writing.

