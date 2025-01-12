100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1: Rentaro Aijo finds his next soulmate

Produced by Bibury Animation Studios, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1, titled Her Name, was released on January 12, 2025, on Tokyo MX and other channels in Japan. The episode saw Rentaro Aijo encounter his seventh soulmate, Kurumi Haraga, a third-year student from the middle school.

Aside from capturing Rentaro's unique chemistry with his new soulmate, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1 saw the boy's other soulmates try to spice up their relationship from a prolonged ennui. However, the "experiment" leads to a catastrophic failure, as they end up swapping their bodies.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1: Rentaro's soulmates get their bodies swapped

God of Love gives fans a refresher (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1 begins with the God of Love reminding fans about the concept of soulmates. He reveals that a soulmate is one's only and only romantic partner, chosen for them at birth. However, Rentaro Aijo is different as he has 100 soulmates.

The God of Love also reveals that the soulmates who don't get together with their destined partners are doomed to die. Yet, Rentaro Aijo's love is limitless; he has sworn to cherish every soulmate he meets and make them happy.

After the "refresher" from the God of Love, the narrative for 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1 switches to the school's rooftop, where Rentaro's girlfriend, Hakari Hanazono, assembles the other soulmates for an important discussion.

Hakari in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

She breaks the fourth wall and mentions how it has almost been a year since they appeared on television. Hakari adds that most relationships enter a phase of ennui after three months. Since they have been absent for over a year, Hakari plans to "shake things up."

That's why she has asked Kusuri to prepare a drug. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1 reveals that Kusuri has made a "Reborn-Self medicine" to rejuvenate their charm and break the ennui. However, Kusuri's experiment fails and they end up swapping bodies.

Meanwhile, Rentaro Aijo arrives at the scene after hearing the commotion above. He learns about the failed experiment and tries to figure out a way to revert them back to normal. In the meantime, Rentaro wonders who has swapped bodies with whom.

Hahari in Kusuri's body (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Hakari, who has swapped her body with Nano, realizes it's the perfect chance to be bold with Rentaro. As she embraces him tightly, Rentaro easily figures out her actual identity. On the other hand, Kusuri's personality gives it away that she's in Hakari's body.

Besides them, Hahari Hanazono is thrilled to have swapped her body with Kusuri since she can go wild and nobody will complain. Rentaro thinks she's plenty wild in her own body. Meanwhile, Karane's soul has entered Hahari's body, while Shizuka has become Karane. Rentaro is also shocked to see Nano in Shizuka's body.

Rentaro Aijo after kissing his soulmates (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

With a distressing situation at hand, Rentaro Aijo wonders how they can get back to their own bodies. Kusuri realizes only a miracle can solve their problem, and she can only think of one: she wants everyone to kiss Rentaro. That way, their souls will leave their current bodies and return to their original selves.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1 then shows Rentaro Aijo kissing his six soulmates to fix their unusual condition. However, their sheer love and affection drain Rentaro physically and mentally. Although he appreciates their concern, Rentaro says he likes his soulmates more the way they are.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1: Rentaro Aijo meets Kurumi Haraga

Kurumi Haraga in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1 (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The narrative for 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1 switches to the school's cafeteria, where Rentaro Aijo has come to buy his lunch since he has given his portion to Kusuri, who forgot to bring hers.

He goes through the list and plans to buy eggs on toast. While trying to grab the item, Rentaro Aijo encounters his seventh soulmate, a young girl from the middle school. She is seen wearing a hoodie and a headphone. Rentaro asks the girl why she has come to buy food from the high school's cafeteria.

The girl retorts that there's no rule stopping her from coming to the high school cafeteria. However, she leaves the place angrily when she realizes that she doesn't have the necessary money to buy the item. Rentaro Aijo understands the girl's distress, so he offers her half of his portion outside the premises.

Rentaro and Kurumi (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Although the young girl doesn't accept it at first, she changes her mind once her belly growls in hunger. Interestingly, her personality changes when she digs into her food. The young girl mentions how she always gets hungry and cranky when she wants to eat something specific.

That's why, she apologizes to Rentaro for being rude earlier. Additionally, the girl reveals that all she can think about is food. Since she has a high metabolism, she doesn't gain weight even after eating a lot. Since she has food on her mind all the time, she tries to shut her vision and hearing with a hoodie and a headphone.

However, she removes them once she's eating to ensure she can enjoy every bite. The next day, the same girl is seen searching for the Menchi Katsu Sandwich at her middle school's cafeteria. She's crestfallen to learn that the item has been sold out. Just then in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1, Rentaro Aijo arrives at the scene.

Kurumi, as seen eating food (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

When the young girl decides to go to some other shop outside the school, Rentaro reminds her that middle-school students are prohibited from exiting the school's premises during lunch hours. Rather, he wants to do that for that. Yet, Rentaro's offer infuriates the girl and he lashes at him.

The narrative for 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1 then focuses on the young girl searching for the Menchi-Katsu sandwich in almost every store outside the school. Yet, unfortunately, she doesn't find the dish. She feels guilty about pushing away Rentaro, the only boy who showed her kindness.

As she returns to the premises, she finds out that Rentaro has made the Menchi-katsu sandwich for her. Since Rentaro doesn't have much experience cooking, he has slightly injured himself in the process. Rentaro Aijo's kind act moves the girl as she enjoys the food to her heart's content.

Kurumi joins Rentaro's harem (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Following that in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1, she reveals that her name is Kurumi Haraga, a third-year middle-school student. She indirectly proposes that Rentaro Aijo become her boyfriend so that she can enjoy eating food with him forever.

Rentaro, who never rejects his soulmates, gladly accepts Kurumi's confession. Later, he introduces his new girlfriend to his other soulmates and proposes they all take part in a food challenge on the weekend. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1 ends with Kurumi Haraga adjusting to Rentaro's other girlfriends in her own way.

Conclusion

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1 continues Rentaro Aijo's journey to find his 100 girlfriends from where he left off in the previous installment. The latest episode has already introduced Rentaro's seventh soulmate, who has a rather interesting personality.

One of the highlights of 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1 was how Bibury Animation Studios retained the previous season's essence. Animation-wise, the premiere episode has promised a lot. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether Bibury Animation Studios can keep up the same quality in the rest of the episodes.

