10 best anime to watch if you like The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You, also known simply as The 100 Girlfriends, is a popular romantic comedy anime that was released in 2023. It follows protagonist Rentarou as he navigates relationships with 100 soulmates.

With its wacky humor, an ensemble cast of quirky female characters, and lighthearted take on polyamory, The 100 Girlfriends has captured the hearts of anime fans. If you can’t get enough of Rentarou’s hijinks and want more anime like The 100 Girlfriends, here are 10 hilarious and heartfelt recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

10 must-watch anime for fans of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You

1. The Quintessential Quintuplets

The Quintessential Quintuplets (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Like The 100 Girlfriends, The Quintessential Quintuplets features a male protagonist surrounded by multiple female love interests. When tutor Futaro Uesugi is hired to help quintuplets improve their grades, he finds himself growing closer to the very different Nakano sisters.

There’s plenty of awkward romantic moments and light ecchi content to enjoy. While not an outright harem anime, The Quintessential Quintuplets will appeal to 100 Girlfriends fans because of its mix of sweetness, silliness, and the challenge of choosing a favorite from another five-pack of fun females.

2. Rent-A-Girlfriend

Rent-A-Girlfriend (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Lonely protagonist Kazuya Kinoshita has no luck with romance, so he turns to Diamond, a rental girlfriend service app. He rented Chizuru Mizuhara through the app. Much like Rentarou collecting soulmates, Kazuya finds his world expanding as more rental partners and romantic possibilities appear.

With embarrassing moments, quirky characters, and the underlying question of whether Kazuya can turn fake relationships into reality, Rent-A-Girlfriend makes for a fun companion series for 100 Girlfriends fans.

3. My First Girlfriend is a Gal

My First Girlfriend is a Gal (Image via NAZ)

Junichi Hashiba is eager to lose his virginity, so he asks a gal friend for advice on picking up girls. She offers to coach him but ends up confessing her own feelings, and he finds dating isn’t so easy.

Like Rentarou, Junichi must balance affection for an unexpected, eccentric partner while facing temptation from other girls. My First Girlfriend is a Gal matches The 100 Girlfriends elements for its mix of ecchi content and surprising heart.

4. Nisekoi

Nisekoi (Image via Shaft)

When fake relationships turn real, romantic chaos ensues. Such is the premise behind Nisekoi, which sees rival clan heirs Raku Ichijo and Chitoge Kirisaki forced to date. As Raku’s past love reemerges while more girls vie for his attention, he faces increasing romantic complications.

Fans of the false relationship foundation and the ever-expanding cast of The 100 Girlfriends will find lots to enjoy in this fast-paced harem comedy. With plenty of comedic misunderstandings and a growing list of potential partners, Nisekoi is a great romantic comedy anime.

5. Why the Hell Are You Here, Teacher!?

Why the Hell Are You Here, Teacher!? (Image via Tear Studio)

Protagonist Kojou Kurihara finds his life turned upside down when his hard-drinking teacher, Narumi Momose, moves in with him. Throwing in a love triangle with classmates Ichika and Kojou lands them in a hilariously problematic teacher-student relationship mess.

With a forbidden central romance and an expanding cast of female characters, Why the Hell Are You Here, Teacher!? echoes many 100 Girlfriends themes. The ecchi content and contrived romantic scenarios offer plenty of laughs.

6. Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls

Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls (Image via Lerche)

When Japan passes new laws approving relations between humans and monster species, Kimihito Kurusu finds himself living with snake woman Miia in this monster harem series. While struggling to meet the needs of Miia and other incoming monster girls, Kimihito sees his peaceful life vanish.

Monster romance and human-monster relationship politics never fail to entertain. With humor and heart akin to The 100 Girlfriends, this series offers an enjoyable take on the challenge of interspecies dating.

7. Hensuki: Are You Willing to Fall in Love With a Pervert, As Long As She’s a Cutie?

Hensuki: Are You Willing to Fall in Love With a Pervert, As Long As She's a Cutie? (Image via Geek Toys)

When Keiki Kiryuu receives a love letter, he’s eager to uncover his secret admirer. However, he must join the “Pervert Club” and help members find their crushes to get assistance identifying his admirers.

Boasting a ridiculous title and premise perfect for 100 Girlfriends fans, Hensuki doubles down on ecchi excess and wacky humor as Keiki navigates increasingly absurd romantic troubles.

8. Date A Live

Date A Live (Image via AIC Plus+)

Powerful beings known as Spirits emerge, causing spacequakes and threatening humanity. Shido Itsuka discovers the Spirits are girls he must date to restore their emotions and seal their destructive powers. Like Rentarou, Shido must quickly build relationships to save lives.

With sci-fi and supernatural elements, Date A Live puts a fresh spin on the harem genre. Still, plenty of comedy and romance make for a fun watch alongside The 100 Girlfriends.

9. Girlfriend, Girlfriend

Girlfriend, Girlfriend (Image via Arvo Animation)

Caught between twin sisters Saki Saki and Nagisa Minase, Naoya Mukai ends up dating both girls, unable to choose one. Before long, more girls enter the mix, and Naoya struggles to balance multiple partners.

As a new-age harem comedy with familiar themes of accidental polygamy, Girlfriend, Girlfriend can be a perfect match for fans of 100 Girlfriends. The risqué content and lighthearted take on taboo relationships will feel pleasantly familiar.

10. Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time

Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time (Image via Wolfsbane)

Peter Grill has the most powerful body in the world, but this only attracts female monsters looking to bear his children. Like Rentarou, Peter finds navigating relationships isn’t straightforward as various monster girls compete for his affection.

With plenty of ecchi content and humor around monster mating rituals, Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time makes for a fun and raunchy addition to this watch list for 100 Girlfriends fans.

Conclusion

With lovable losers leading chaotic romantic lives, hilarious love triangles turning into polygons, and sweet overtones suggesting love conquers all, these 10 anime make perfect viewing partners for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You.

Related Links:-

Does The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime have a manga? Explained

10 best rom-com anime everyone must watch

10 romance anime with happy endings (2023)

10 best anime to watch if you like A Sign of Affection

10 anime characters who fall in love way too easily, ranked by popularity