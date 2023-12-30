Does The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime have a manga? Explained

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime took the internet by storm, emerging as one of the most successful anime series of the Fall 2023 season. With its side-splitting humor and interesting characters, the anime made fans' hearts aflutter.

Given how the rom-com anime generated a massive buzz on the internet, fans want to know whether or not it has a manga. They would be delighted to know that The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime was based on a manga series by Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa.

The anime faithfully adapted the manga's events and brought the iconic characters to life. Interestingly, Rikito-san and Yukiko-san's manga series is still ongoing; as such, fans can transition to reading the manga series.

The manga for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime is serialized in Weekly Young Jump

Anime enthusiasts who adored The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime may like to know that the series was based on author Rikito Nakamura and illustrator Yukiko Nozawa's eponymous rom-com manga series.

Interestingly, the manga has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine since December 2019. As of this writing, the rom-com manga has published 160 chapters and released 16 Tankobon volumes. It hasn't been announced when the next volume will arrive.

A still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Notably, Seven Seas Entertainment has acquired the rights to publish The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You manga in North America in English. Eight volumes have been published in the English language thus far, with the ninth one scheduled to be released on March 12, 2024.

Fans who want to read the manga in English can do so after purchasing it either in digital or paperback versions from Amazon, Flipkart, Barnes & Noble, and other digital platforms. Moreover, local bookstores may also sell The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You manga.

Exploring The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime's plot

Undoubtedly, the anime's interesting plot piqued fans' interest in the series. As a result, several fans have decided to transition to the manga while waiting for Season 2 to drop.

The anime follows the story of Rentaro Aijo, a young boy, who has all the exciting qualities he can hope for. However, none of those help him to find the love of his life. What's worse, he earns his hundredth rejection on the day of his middle school graduation.

A still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Dejected, Rentaro goes to a love shrine and wishes to finally get a girlfriend in his high school life. At that moment, the shrine's God appears and tells him that he will meet a total of a hundred soulmates in his high school.

Even though Rentaro doesn't believe in God's words, he realizes the truth when he meets his two soulmates, Karane Inda and Hakari Hanazono, at his high school, who both confess their feelings to him.

A still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Rentaro returns to the shrine to meet the God, who then informs him that if he were to reject his soulmates, they would die. As such, the protagonist has no other option but to accept his fated encounters and embark on an exciting journey.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.