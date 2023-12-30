Sakamoto Days chapter 150: Release date, what to expect, where to read, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 150 will be released in Japan on Monday, January 6, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter of Sakamoto Days, Asaki was once again depicted as someone who acted according to his whims without regard for others. While he was ultimately convinced to cooperate with the assassins assigned to protect him, his life is still in grave danger. It remains to be seen whether the Order will be able to take on Slur's gang in Sakamoto Days chapter 150.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 150 release time

Uzuki as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of Shonen Jump's best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 150 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 7 am, Sunday, January 5, 2024 Central Time 9 am, Sunday, January 5, 2024 Eastern Time 10 am, Sunday, January 5, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, January 5, 2024 Central European Time 4 pm, Sunday, January 5, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, January 5, 2024 Philippine Time 11 pm, Sunday, January 5, 2024 Japan Standard Time 12 am, Monday, January 6, 2024 Australian Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, January 6, 2024

Sakamoto Days chapter 149 recap

Samejima as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

The previous chapter began with Samejima, Squad Leader of the Special Defense Forces, who found out that a small girl and a large man had eliminated all the assassins on the second floor. Seeing the urgency of the situation, he decided to take matters into his own hands. On the other hand, Shin felt relieved when he realized that the large man was Sakamoto.

Natsuki told Shin that he wanted to become invisible and get away. However, he was confused because his attempts to communicate telepathically with Shin had been failing. Shin noticed that the place had become unusually quiet.

Meanwhile, Asaki, who was disturbed by the noise made by the intruders trying to kill him, lost his interest in the museum and decided to leave. The museum staff and Muto tried to convince him to stay, arguing that opening the gates would cause panic among the civilians. It was revealed that Muto was following Slur's orders to keep Asaki in the museum for as long as he could.

Asaki as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Nagumo told Asaki about the museum's special collection, which was usually not displayed to the public. These items were stored in a disaster-proof area, which could also serve as a safe place for Asaki. Asaki liked this idea.

Nagumo had rightly guessed that Muto was working for Slur but decided to use Asaki as bait, knowing that Slur and his gang would come.

At this moment, Haruma, Kumanomi, and Gaku descended from a TV helicopter, destroyed it, and burst into the museum. They quickly took down several assassins, including Samejima, as they each went their separate ways. The chapter ended with Nagumo prepared to face Gaku.

What to expect in the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 150?

Nagumo as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 150, it is evident that the real battle at the museum is finally going to take place. Mafuyu and Toramaru, with bombs planted in their bodies, had been sent as diversions to allow Slur's Gang to prepare for the actual attack.

The upcoming chapter promises to be action-packed, with Nagumo ready to take on Gaku. However, readers are uncertain about Sakamoto's next move. Originally, his objective was to stop Slur's group from carrying out a massacre, but he now also has the responsibility of safely escorting Toramaru out of the museum.