10 best anime to watch if you like A Sign of Affection

A Sign of Affection has quickly become a fan-favorite anime thanks to its thoughtful portrayal of communication barriers and sweet romance. Centered around hard-of-hearing college student Yuki and her new friend Itsuomi, whom she met by chance, the show has been praised for its empathetic portrayal of Yuki’s experiences as she navigates young love.

If you enjoyed this series, here are 10 other great anime to add to your watchlist. The anime on this list explores themes similar to understanding, inclusion, and human connection. Like A Sign of Affection, they feature well-developed characters and heartwarming stories.

Top 10 must-see anime for fans of A Sign of Affection

1. Komi Can’t Communicate

Komi Can't Communicate (Image via OLM, Inc.)

Komi Can’t Communicate follows the titular Komi, a high school girl with extreme social anxiety that makes verbal communication very difficult. Despite her aloof demeanor, she yearns to make 100 friends. Along with the outspoken Tadano, Komi slowly opens up to her classmates.

With a socially awkward yet kindhearted protagonist, Komi Can’t Communicate strongly parallels A Sign of Affection. There is plenty of awkwardness and laughs as Komi navigates school life and relationships. The endearing characters and message of acceptance also shine through.

2. Orange

Orange (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Orange tells the emotional story of Naho, who receives a letter from her future self urging her to prevent a tragedy. With poignant drama and a touch of sci-fi, it explores regret, loss, and the ripple effects of our choices.

Viewers praise Orange for sensitively tackling grief, depression, and suicide. Despite the heavy themes, its ultimate message is one of hope. Fans of complex emotional narratives like A Sign of Affection will find it impactful. The anime’s compassionate approach to delicate subjects resonates with many, making it a standout story of resilience and understanding.

3. A Silent Voice

A Silent Voice (Image via Kyoto Animation)

This critically acclaimed anime film follows Shoya, seeking redemption years after bullying a deaf classmate named Shoko. After reconnecting with the now-teenager Shoko, he is determined to make amends despite difficulties communicating.

Like A Sign of Affection, A Silent Voice provides an empathetic exploration of living with a hearing disability in a society centered around spoken language. It’s a powerful redemption story confronting painful themes of bullying, isolation, and learning to listen.

4. Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The rebooted classic Fruits Basket tells the story of Honda Tooru, an orphaned teenager who discovers the Sohma family secret - they turn into animals from the Chinese zodiac when hugged by the opposite sex.

Despite the mystical premise, Fruits Basket shares A Sign of Affection’s focus on character depth and relationships. Tooru contends with the Sohmas’ intergenerational trauma as she tries to help them. Viewers praise the emotional storytelling and personal growth of even the side characters.

5. Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Your Lie in April follows former piano prodigy Arima Kousei as he loses the ability to hear his music after his demanding mother’s death. A free-spirited violinist named Kaori helps pull him out of his deep depression.

While not focused on hearing loss, Your Lie in April sensitively explores grief and mental health issues with nuance. Kousei and Kaori’s unlikely friendship develops into a heartrending romance featuring vivid characters. Fans of emotional depth will find it impactful.

6. My Love Story

My Love Story (Image via Madhouse)

Protagonist Takeo Gouda’s intimidating appearance makes finding romance difficult - until he saves Rinko Yamato from harassment. To Takeo’s surprise, petite Rinko falls for him, and they begin an unlikely relationship.

My Love Story has a similar “opposites attract” dynamic to A Sign of Affection. While played for laughs, it thoughtfully subverts stereotypes. The lead couple’s reciprocal understanding and steadfast support of each other drive this sweet shoujo anime.

7. Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Image via CloverWorks)

When puberty syndrome causes people’s insecurities to manifest, Sakuta Azusagawa decides to help. He first aids a bunny girl-costumed Mai Senpai, reversing her invisibility. Soon, other girls at school seek help, too.

Blending realism and supernatural elements, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai explores the psychological issues that isolate youth today with nuance. Though the lighthearted title seems at odds with this depth, the show earns praise for its characterization and captures modern challenges.

8. March Comes in Like A Lion

March Comes in Like a Lion (Image via Shaft)

This emotional drama follows Rei Kiriyama, a professional shogi player struggling with depression stemming from a traumatic childhood and self-imposed isolation. He slowly begins to heal after befriending three sisters who live with their grandfather.

Like the leads in A Sign of Affection, March Comes in Like a Lion’s Rei contends with loneliness and makes connections through thoughtful relationships. The anime sensitively explores Rei’s personal growth and mental health issues through slice-of-life storytelling and compelling visual metaphors.

9. Bloom Into You

Bloom Into You (Image via Troyca)

When student council president Touko Nanami falls in love with Yuu Koito, Yuu worries that something is wrong with her because she does not experience the same feelings. Yuu's perception of love evolves as she helps Touko search for her missing sister.

This emotional Yuri anime explores the confusion of adolescence and societal pressures to conform to certain relationship dynamics. Similarly to A Sign of Affection, Bloom Into You features introspective leads in a thoughtful coming-of-age narrative about understanding oneself and others.

10. Given

Given (Image via Lerche)

When Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly meets Mafuyu Sato, he agrees to teach the aspiring vocalist guitar despite Ritsuka’s frustration with the music. As the two bond through songwriting, deeper feelings emerge alongside revelations from Mafuyu’s past.

Like A Sign of Affection, Given explores communication beyond words through music. Mafuyu and Ritsuka contend with grief and trauma’s lingering impacts. Despite heavy themes, this LGBTQ+ anime shines thanks to endearing leads supported by a vibrant cast.

Conclusion

If you enjoyed A Sign of Affection's deft character writing and emotional storytelling, these 10 anime offer similar strengths. From portrayals of mental health to the power of human connection, they provide impactful viewing experiences.

With empathetic explorations of communication barriers and sweet tales of understanding, these anime will appeal to A Sign of Affection fans. Their memorable characters and heartwarming stories linger long after the credits roll.

