Rent-a-Girlfriend season 4: Tentative release date, what to expect, plot, and more

With the conclusion of its third stage, the anticipation for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 4 has reached fever pitch among its dedicated fanbase. Rent-a-Girlfriend has earned immense acclaim from its ardent followers, and the manga series serves as the primary source material for the anime adaptation.

The manga series continues to captivate fans with its ongoing narrative, recently achieving a remarkable milestone by surpassing 300 chapters. Given the impressive track record, fans are optimistic that Rent-a-Girlfriend season 4 will eventually be green-lit. However, the absence of official release dates has undoubtedly left fans restless and eager for more.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 4 expected to be released in the Summer of 2024

After the thrilling grand finale, fans have found themselves in a state of anticipation, wondering about the status of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 4, especially since there has been no news as of yet.

However, fans can take solace in the fact that the fourth installment is indeed in the works, a reassurance rooted in the series’ widespread popularity and positive reception worldwide. To provide a timeline, Rent-a-Girlfriend anime made its debut on July 11, 2020, followed by the arrival of the second season on July 2, 2022.

The third and most recent installment graced screens on July 8, 2023. Given the release patterns of the previous three seasons, it is reasonable to speculate that Rent-a-Girlfriend season 4 will likely hit the screens in 2024, with the best guess being sometime in the month of July.

Fans can hope that the fourth installment won’t break the established streak. As in the past, it is expected that the season will consist of a 12-episode run. Fans can anticipate the adaptation of material from volume 20, specifically chapter 168, titled The Boyfriend and Ordinary Life. The journey of Rent-a-Girlfriend continues, and fans can eagerly await what lies ahead for the beloved characters.

The show has left viewers on the edge of their seats, eager to witness the unfolding developments in the lives of the characters. The recent events, including the filming project, the heartbreaking loss of Sayuri, and other significant occurrences, have injected a fresh sense of direction into the storyline, amplifying the excitement for the forthcoming fourth installment.

About Rent-a-Girlfriend in brief

Crunchyroll licensed the series for worldwide release in both English subbed and dub versions. Here’s how the streaming giant describes the series:

"Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once but was dumped after a month. 'Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again.'oCompletely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl."

It continues:

"He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, "You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental!

Reiji Miyajima’s Rent-a-Girlfriend manga’s anime adaptation was announced in December 2019. The first two seasons were helmed by Kazuomi Koga at studio TMS Entertainment, with Mitsuaka Hirota penning the scripts and Kanna Hirayama adapting the character designs into anime.

Shinya Une replaced Kazuomi Koga as the director of the third installment, and the rest of the staff members reprised their roles. Although there is yet to be an announcement regarding the release confirmation for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 4, it is expected that the entire cast and staff will again be returning to reprise their roles once more.

