Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 12 (Finale) release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 12, the grand finale will be released on Saturday, September 30, 2023, in Japan at 1:23 a.m. JST. Given the events that transpired in the latest episode, “Girlfriend and Boyfriend,” the finale is anticipated to see Chizuru without her facade of being okay, as certain moments hinted at her true feelings being very different.

Until now, Kazuya has been unwavering in his efforts to cheer Chizuru up and has remained steadfast in his resolve. However, after witnessing the depth of Chizuru’s pain and understanding what she is truly going through, he will face the challenge of helping her find relief, especially as she continues to grapple with the profound loss of her grandmother.

With loneliness as her constant companion, Kazuya is expected to step up and assure her that he’s there to support her during this difficult time.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Rent-a-Girlfriend anime and manga series.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 12 will likely see Chizuru being honest with Kazuya

Release dates, timings, and streaming platforms:

Expand Tweet

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 12 will be aired in the U.S. on Friday, September 29, 2023. Crunchyroll will be streaming the finale exclusively on its platform for fans worldwide. See below for the release dates and timings for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 12 across the regions with their respective time zones listed below:

Pacific Time - 9:23 am on Friday, September 29, 2023

Central Time - 11:53 am on Friday, September 29, 2023

Eastern Time - 12:53 pm on Friday, September 29, 2023

British Summer Time - 5:53 pm on Friday, September 29, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:53 pm on Friday, September 29, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 7:53 pm on Friday, September 29, 2023

Australian Central Time - 2:23 am on Saturday, September 30, 2023

Philippines Standard Time - 12:53 am on Saturday, September 30, 2023

Brazil Time - 1:53 pm on Friday, September 29, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 9:53 pm on Friday, September 29, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10:53 am on Friday, September 29, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7:53 pm on Friday, September 29, 2023

A brief recap of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 11

Expand Tweet

Kazuya was taken aback when he finally met Chizuru after several days, but what surprised him the most was her uncharacteristic cheerfulness, which was not what he expected. He couldn’t resist buying her a dress and was completely enamored by how adorable she looked in it.

Their day continued with a trip to a Hollywood movie, although Kazuya found it hard to focus on the film as he was more engrossed in holding hands with Chizuru. During lunch, Kazuya became emotional upon learning that Sayuri had indeed watched Chizuru’s film to some extent, which brought joy to his day.

Later, they visited an indoor climbing place where Kazuya had practiced beforehand to avoid embarrassing himself in front of Chizuru. As Kazuya was overjoyed with how their day was unfolding, he treated Chizuru to an extravagant dinner at an expensive restaurant, going all out with his savings.

To conclude their outing on a high note, Kazuya took Chizuru to a spot to enjoy fireworks. However, upon returning with a bucket of water for safety precautions, he was shocked to find Chizuru in tears, weeping uncontrollably.

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 12

Expand Tweet

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 12 is titled Risō no Kanojo to Kanojo (Japanese: 理想の彼女と彼女), which roughly translates to Ideal Girlfriend and Girlfriend. As has been the pattern with the previous two season finales of the anime, the upcoming installment is poised to be another emotional rollercoaster, likely leaving fans in need of a lot of tissues.

Chizuru is expected to open up and confess to Kazuya about what she’s truly going through, shedding the facade of strength and revealing that she hasn’t fully moved on from the trauma of her grandmother’s passing. Kazuya, who has been eager to comfort Chizuru, will now have the opportunity to prove that he’s there for her when she needs him the most.

Hopefully, this season will provide some clarity and direction for Kazuya and Chizuru’s evolving relationship.

Stay tuned for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 12 preview, news, and other latest updates.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.