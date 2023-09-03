Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 9 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 9 will air this Saturday, September 9, 2023, in Japan at 1:23 a.m. JST. Unlike the previous episode, which was delayed by a week due to the 2023 World Athletics Championship, the ninth installment of the series will stick to the schedule.

Even though the preview teaser for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 9 is yet to be unveiled, it’s not difficult to anticipate that it will continue the trend of delving into emotionally challenging moments. Given the events that transpired previously, the next episode will likely put Kazuya and Chizuru’s willpower and the depth of their bond to test once again.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Rent-a-Girlfriend anime and manga series.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 9 release date and timings for all regions

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 9 will be released in the U.S. on Friday, September 8, 2023. Fans worldwide can watch the latest episodes of the rom-com goodness exclusively on Crunchyroll. Below are the release dates and timings for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 9 across all regions with their respective time zones listed below:

Pacific Standard Time - 9:23 am on Friday, September 8, 2023

Central Standard Time - 11:53 am on Friday, September 8, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 12:53 pm on Friday, September 8, 2023

British Summer Time - 5:53 pm on Friday, September 8, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:53 pm on Friday, September 8, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 7:53 pm on Friday, September 8, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 2:23 am on Saturday, September 9, 2023

Philippines Time - 12:53 am on Saturday, September 9, 2023

Brazil Time - 1:53 pm on Friday, September 8, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 9:53 pm on Friday, September 8, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10:53 am on Friday, September 8, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7:53 pm on Friday, September 8, 2023

A brief recap of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 8

During the morning hours, Mini paid a surprise visit to Kazuya’s house to congratulate him and celebrate the “monumental event” that he had experienced with Chizuru. However, Kazuya soon revealed that nothing had actually happened between them. He scolded Mini for tricking him, but secretly, he cherished the precious time he had spent alone with Chizuru.

The conversation was interrupted by Chizuru, who confirmed the details of the screening event. Just as things seemed tense, Ruka arrived, surprising them with her newfound acceptance of Kazuya being surrounded by girls. Her sudden shift in attitude, along with addressing Kazuya without honorifics, left everyone in an awkward state.

The following day, Chizuru took her grandmother, Sayuri, to the cinema hall to excite her about the screening event. During Chizuru’s absence, Kazuya confessed to Sayuri that he might not be a good fit for her granddaughter. To which Sayuri responded by reassuring him that he was perfect for her in every way.

After a while, tragedy struck when they found Sayuri unconscious on the floor, having fallen from her wheelchair. Rushing her to the hospital, they learned her condition had worsened, with little hope of her surviving the night. As Chizuru faced the crisis with a brave facade, Kazuya urged her to reveal the truth about their fabricated relationship to her grandmother.

Although he was willing to take the blame, Chizuru refused, not wanting to break her grandmother’s heart. Left alone, Kazuya realized a sudden determination to do something meaningful.

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 9

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 9 will unravel the suspenseful cliffhanger, as it appears that Kazuya regained his composure in the midst of the heartbreaking situation. Something on his phone restored his spirit, setting the stage for an intriguing development. Kazuya will be driven by his deep desire to ensure that Chizuru’s wish of presenting her first film to her grandmother comes true, just as he has always done in the past.

Stay tuned for more Rent-a-Girlfriend anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

