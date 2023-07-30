Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 5: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 5 will release on August 5, 2023. After much anticipation, fans of the series are celebrating as the crowdfunding project, besides successfully reaching its target, has also raised 30,000 yen. This came as a delightful surprise to Kazuya and Chizuru, as their hard work and unfaltering resolve surely paid off.

Despite disliking Kazuya’s intense involvement in Chizuru’s affairs, Ruka wholeheartedly supported the project to bring him happiness. Finally, with all the necessary preparations in place, including sufficient funds and a dedicated team, Chizuru’s first film is all set to commence shooting.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Rent-a-Girlfriend anime and manga series.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 5 release date and timings for all regions and streaming platforms

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 5 is set to air in Japan this Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 1:23 am JST, and in the U.S. on Friday, August 4. Fans worldwide can watch the episode on Crunchyroll exclusively.

Below are the release date and timings for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 5 for all regions along with the corresponding time zones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, August 4 9:53 am Central Standard Time Friday, August 4 11:53 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, August 4 12:53 am British Summer Time Friday, August 4 5:53 am Indian Standard Time Friday, August 4 10:23 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, August 4 6:53 am Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, August 5 2:23 am Philippines Time Saturday, August 5 1:53 am Brazil Time Friday, August 4 1:53 pm

A brief recap of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 4

Kazuya was completely taken aback when he discovered that Mini intentionally revealed his true feelings for Chizuru. As their rental relationship operated under the pact of him carrying no feelings for Chizuru, Kazuya was devastated as it could be the end of everything for him.

However, suddenly he received a text from her, requesting his and Mini’s presence at her apartment. After arriving at Chizuru’s apartment, Kazuya was shocked to learn that Umi Nakano, her friend from the acting school, would use his social media account to promote her project.

Although Kazuya didn’t reveal his displeasure, he was not on board with the thought. However, Mini made him realize this could be his last chance to reach the target before the deadline.

As promised to Umi, Chizuru tagged along to watch a theater performance with him. En route to the location, Chizuru talked about how reliable Kazuya was and how much effort he had put into launching her in her first-ever featured film.

While returning, Umi disclosed that he had recently ended his relationship and subtly implied to Chizuru that he might have developed feelings for her.

Elsewhere, Ruka, jealous of how Kazuya was saddened by the fact that Chizuru went out with Umi, attempted to complicate matters for him by orchestrating various deceptive scenarios. However, leaving everything aside, she helped Kazuya by distributing the fliers, and Mini also joined her.

Hyped by Ruka’s positivity, Kazuya also started distributing the fliers after thanking Ruka for her help. Later at night, after Chizuru’s arrival, Kazuya and everyone were on cloud nine as they discovered that they surprisingly exceeded the crowdfunding project goal by 30,000 yen more.

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 5?

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 5 will see a whirlwind of emotions and drama on the set of Chizuru’s first film as the shooting begins. With the crowdfunding project surpassing their expectations, Kazuya and the team are enthusiastic and determined. However, the lingering tension from Umi’s revelation might put Chizuru in a tight spot.

On the other hand, Ruka’s conflicting feelings may lead to unexpected conflicts and heartwrenching moments that could become an obstacle for Kazuya. As the camera roll, the characters will face challenges, and bonds will be tested. All while navigating the complexities of love and friendship.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.