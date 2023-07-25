Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 4: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 4 will release on July 29, 2023. The previous episode has finally revealed the hidden aspects of Mini Yaemori, showcasing her as a more mature person in contrast to her usual childish demeanor.

Mini’s negotiating tactics were impressive when putting Chizuru and Ruka to work on the project while in the same room. Also, she has even made Chizuru realize Kazuya's feelings for her, which were eventually shrouded by lies woven by the duo. Mini’s insightful presence in the project will shape the course of Rent-a-Girlfriend.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Rent-a-Girlfriend anime and manga series.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 4 release date and timings for all regions and streaming platforms

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 4 will air on Saturday, July 28, 2023, at 01:23 am JST in Japan and on Friday, July 27 in the U.S. The episode will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 4 release date and timings for all regions along with the corresponding time zones are listed below:

Regions Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, July 27 9:53 am Central Standard Time Friday, July 27 11:53 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, July 27 12:53 am British Summer Time Friday, July 27 5:53 am Indian Standard Time Friday, July 27 10:23 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, July 27 6:53 am Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, July 28 2:23 am Philippines Time Saturday, July 28 1:53 am Brazil Time Friday, July 27 1:53 pm

A brief recap of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 3

After getting a perfect script for the film project, Kazuya shared it with Chizuru, hoping she would like it eventually, which she indeed did. After meeting the head of the cinematography club, Tabuse, Chizuru learned that Kazuya was doing everything for the film project, so she decided to give her best.

Kazuya was devastated to find that his crowdfunding advertisement was down to zero backers. If the crisis persisted, the entire project would be canceled eventually. However, Mini Yaemori saved him from the nick of time by proclaiming to help him with her expertise.

Mini’s experience with her past crowdfunding projects surely reinstated peace in Kazuya. After Chizuru and Ruka’s arrival, Mini relayed her plans and devised a unique strategy to keep the crowdfunding project up and running. Mini delegated the designing of promotional fliers to Ruka and the distribution of the fliers to Kazuya.

Kazuya tried his hardest succeed when tasked with distributing fliers for the film project, but failed. However, fortune favored him when Sumi, who happened to pass by, decided to skip lunch with her father to assist Kazuya. While helping Chizuru gather her belongings that would go in the giveaways, Mini asked Chizuru if she liked Kazuya.

Despite Chizuru’s claims that the relationship between her and Kazuya was just a pact, Mini made her realize that he could be the one who would make her happy for life.

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 4

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 4 will likely see how the campaign gains momentum with Mini’s unique strategy and Sumi’s unexpected help. The former’s probing question will lead Chizuru to re-evaluate her feelings for Kazuya.

The episode will also glance into Tabuse and his crew's mastery, as their leader has finally agreed to help Kazuya. As the film project progresses, the lines between the pact and true emotions would blur, leaving fans curious about their relationships' direction. Unexpected twists and heartfelt moments lie ahead.

